Nike release new boots in series inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Liverpool star and others set to wear it

Nike has unveiled the seventh edition of the Mercurial Dream Speed boots, which pay homage to Cristiano Ronaldo, but will be worn by Kylian Mbappe and other players.

The design draws inspiration from a vivid orange pair of boots that the Portuguese legend wore in the 2008-09 season. It was in these boots that Ronaldo achieved his maiden Premier League hat-trick, in a resounding 6-0 victory at home against Newcastle United.

The latest edition boasts a striking design with a fusion of bright red and orange, which is said to symbolize the legendary striker's blistering pace and energy. The design is further accentuated by black X patterns on the heel and the iconic Nike swoosh, outlined in black against a white backdrop.

According to Business Manchester, there are a number of elite players expected to don this vibrant new design, including Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, and Liverpool's Darwin Nunez.

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe as 2023's wealthiest footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo has eclipsed fellow football superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe, reaching the pinnacle as the world's wealthiest footballer in 2023. This achievement, as reported by Forbes (via GOAL) saw Ronaldo amass an astounding $260 million over the course of the year.

The Portuguese legend's financial growth predominantly stems from his substantial earnings at Al-Nassr, where he garners close to $200 million in wages. Complementing his club earnings are lucrative endorsement deals contributing approximately $60 million annually to his income.

Lionel Messi's financial portfolio, which includes earnings from his tenure at Paris Saint-Germain and his current engagement with Inter Miami, is estimated at around $135 million.

Hot on Messi's heels are his former PSG colleagues Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who command annual wages of $112 million and $110 million, respectively.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City emerged as the Premier League's top earner with a net income of $58 million.

Messi, Haaland, and Mbappe all made it to the Ballon d'Or podium, with Cristiano Ronaldo missing out on a nomination entirely. Messi won, snagging his eighth Golden Orb, with Ronaldo still holding onto his five and unlikely to win the award again.