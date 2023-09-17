Nike responds as Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood wears their boots on Getafe debut

In a development surrounding Mason Greenwood and Nike, the sportswear behemoth has reiterated its decision to sever ties with the Manchester United athlete. Greenwood, currently on loan at Getafe, drew attention when he debuted for the Spanish club wearing a pair of Nike boots.

The English forward recently moved to La Liga on deadline day following an internal investigation by Manchester United. The investigation led to the decision that his career would be served better elsewhere.

Despite numerous clubs steering clear of the embattled forward, Getafe took the opportunity to secure his services in a move that has generated significant controversy.

Sporting the No. 12 jersey, Greenwood made his first appearance on the pitch since his arrest in January 2022. During the game, where Getafe eked out a 3-2 victory over Osasuna, Greenwood wore a pair of Nike Mercurial Superfly 4 boots.

These boots carry particular significance as the Getafe winger was dropped by Nike following charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault.

Even after the charges were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in February 2023, Nike had been clear that their association with Greenwood had come to an end.

According to reports (via Sport Bible), Greenwood has not been provided with new boots by Nike. Instead, he chose to wear a seven-year-old pair for his Getafe training sessions and subsequent debut.

A Nike spokesperson told GBNews, further dispelling any notions of a renewed association:

"The statement still holds true. Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete."

Rasmus Hojlund endures a dispiriting Old Trafford debut as Manchester United fall to Brighton

In what was anticipated to be an impressive debut, Denmark international Rasmus Hojlund faced a harsh reality at the Theater of Dreams. Unfortunately for him, Manchester United fell to a 3-1 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Despite Hojlund finding the back of the net, the goal was disallowed due to Marcus Rashford dribbling the ball out of play, as confirmed by VAR. Following the disheartening defeat, the Dane took to Instagram to address supporters, vowing to contribute to United's quest to reverse their recent downturn in form:

“We will rise again. Thanks for the warm welcome Old Trafford”

Rasmus Hojlund's Old Trafford debut was not the storybook beginning he, or the fans, had envisioned. However, his ability could serve as a cornerstone for United's resurgence, especially as they look to face Bayern Munich in the midweek.

So far, Hojlund is yet to score with his first two appearances for the Red Devils in the books. The team will hope he can exceed expectations against the Bavarians.