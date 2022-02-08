Nike stop sponsoring Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood amid sexual assault allegations

Sports manufacturing giant Nike have revealed that they will no longer sponsor Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood in light of the rape and assault allegations against him.

A statement by a Nike spokesperson last week read:

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Nike have now confirmed that the England international is no longer one of their sponsored athletes:

“Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete.”

Last week, Mason Greenwood found himself at the end of sexual assault and domestic violence accusations by his girlfriend, Harriet Robson.

Robson took to social media to show pictures of her face battered and bruised. She also posted a voice note purporting to be of an attack, with a man named Mason allegedly heard forcing himself on the young woman.

The Manchester police authorities confirmed they were looking into the case and admitted to arresting a suspect before releasing him on bail three days later.

Gaming companies also took decisive action by removing Greenwood from their platforms. The player was also unfollowed on Instagram by teammates like Cristiano Ronaldo, Victor Lindelof and Edinson Cavani.

Manchester United have distanced themselves from Mason Greenwood pending full investigations

Mason Greenwood has been removed from Ralf Rangnick's squad at Old Trafford until further notice

Manchester United have revealed that Mason Greenwood has been removed from the squad and will not partake in any activities concerning the team until further notice. They also took off all related merchandise and paraphernalia from the club's official store.

Moreover, England manager Gareth Southgate has stated that there is no chance of the forward making an appearance for the Three Lions until his case has been resolved.

Mason Greenwood, for his part, is yet to respond to the allegations. However, he has beefed up security at his residence after being released on bail from the police station.

The 20-year-old was last in action for Manchester United when he started their Premier League fixture against West Ham before the international break. He starred for 81 minutes before making way for Anthony Martial.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh