“No awareness at all” – Fans slam Real Madrid star for being ‘bad under pressure’ during 2-1 loss to Villarreal

Real Madrid fans expressed their displeasure at Aurelien Tchouameni's performance during the La Liga defeat against Villarreal. Los Blancos suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Yeremy Pino opened the scoring for the Yellow Submarines in the 47th minute of the game. Karim Benzema, however, equalized from the spot in the 60th minute for the visitors. Gerard Moreno converted his penalty soon after in the 63rd minute and helped Villarreal secure a 2-1 win.

Fans, however, were not convinced by French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni's showing during the game. The youngster was deemed not influential enough by fans on Twitter. A few fans complained that Tchouameni is bad under pressure, while others opined that his defensive skills need polishing. A few also claimed that the Frenchman has a lack of awareness on the pitch.

Tchouameni arrived at the Spanish capital from AS Monaco at the start of the season. He has made 21 appearances for Los Blancos, providing two assists.

While there is no doubt about the 22-year-old star's potential, he has been struggling for form in recent games. Hence, fans have expressed their concern about the player.

Here are some of the reactions across Twitter after Tchouameni's performance during Real Madrid's loss against Villarreal:

ya zein makhtart @Z_Khabiry Tchouameni still doesn’t pass the eye test for me. Not influential enough imo. Tchouameni still doesn’t pass the eye test for me. Not influential enough imo.

Simon @SlMONLFC Everytime I watch tchouameni he's so bad under pressure man Everytime I watch tchouameni he's so bad under pressure man

J. @Jonte29 I’m not sure if it is because I’m focusing on him a bit too much but I’m starting to think Tchouameni isn’t a good defender at all besides his long legs.

No awareness at all. Baena has been free multiple times to shoot in zone 14, HIS zone. I’m not sure if it is because I’m focusing on him a bit too much but I’m starting to think Tchouameni isn’t a good defender at all besides his long legs. No awareness at all. Baena has been free multiple times to shoot in zone 14, HIS zone.

R. @P3DRIERA | Casemero's replacement 🥵 | Better than Kessie??

Tchouameni highlights vs Villareal| Casemero's replacement 🥵 | Better than Kessie?? Tchouameni highlights vs Villareal 🔥 | Casemero's replacement 🥵 | Better than Kessie??https://t.co/JUsnoUWgmL

hasBeen @Been_Madrismo @MadridXtra

I just pray he is out of that World cup fatigue soon @beINSPORTS Tchouaméni is so so out of form..I just pray he is out of that World cup fatigue soon @MadridXtra @beINSPORTS Tchouaméni is so so out of form..I just pray he is out of that World cup fatigue soon

Real Madrid miss chance to temporarily go top of the La Liga table

Villarreal CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Real Madrid would have temporarily reached the top of the La Liga table with a win against Villarreal. Los Blancos, however, suffered a loss to Villarreal and sit in the second spot in the league table.

Los Blancos are currently level with league leaders Barcelona in terms of points. Carlo Ancelotti's team, however, have played one game more than Xavi's side.

The game against Villareal also marked a special occasion in the history of Los Blancos. This was the first time in the history of the legendary club's 121 years' reign that they fielded a starting XI without any Spanish players.

This certainly shows the diversity that Madrid have in their team. With the squad under the expert care of Carlo Ancelotti, fans can expect the 35-time La Liga champions to bounce back from the loss and make a claim for the league title for the remainder of the campaign.

