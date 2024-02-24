“No captain should do that”, “So toxic” - Fans feel Bruno Fernandes should be ‘ashamed’ as clip after Manchester United loss to Fulham goes viral

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was visibly upset with referee Michael Oliver following a 2-1 loss to Fulham at Old Trafford.

A clip has gone viral where Fernandes is seen talking animatedly to referee Michael Oliver after the game. The captain's anger was evident as he seemed to be shouting while making hand gestures. He seemed to be arguing or complaining about a decision that wasn't specified.

Fans took to social media to share their views on his actions after the game. with one fan saying it's not suitable for his status in the squad:

“wow...no captain should do that especialy after that performance! what a disgrace!”

Another fan added:

“Bruno has become so toxic!”

Here is a selection of their posts:

A fan noted:

Another fan added:

A fan said:

Erik ten Hag sees the positives after Fulham loss, stating the "bigger picture looks very good"

Erik ten Hag still sees a bright path ahead for his side, even though they lost to Fulham, who have not beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford since 2003.

After Calvin Bassey roofed his effort into the net early in the second half, Harry Maguire equalized for the Red Devils in the 89th minute. United seemed prepared to make the comeback happen late in the game, but it was Alex Iwobi, instead, who scored the dying-minute goal for Fulham.

Despite the loss, Ten Hag seems optimistic about the team's prospects. Speaking to the press after the game, he stated (via ESPN):

"After one defeat you have to see the bigger picture, and the bigger picture looks very good We have to catch up in certain positions and get the injuries back, then we will be more in balance and also strengthen the squad in the transfer windows.

He further added:

"You see there are many good players coming up and real high-potential players. They will be getting better, so definitely we are going in the right direction."

However, this loss has put Manchester United eight points away from the top four spots in the league. They won't be too pleased about this, as they have only 12 games left to play this season.