“No championship 99% but you scored” – Robert Lewandowski’s ex-teammate brutally mocks Cristiano Ronaldo after Al-Nassr win over Al-Raed

Adrian Mierzejewski, who played for Poland alongside Barcelona ace Robert Lewandowski, has criticized Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his celebrations during the routing of Al-Raed.

Al-Nassr skipper Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in his side’s 4-0 win over Saudi Pro League strugglers, 11th-placed Al-Raed on Friday night (April 28). After heading the ball in from close range in the fourth minute, the 38-year-old wheeled away in celebration and pulled out his signature “Siuu” celebration. While fans at Al Awal Park enjoyed Ronaldo’s trademark roar, former Al-Nassr attacking midfielder Mierzejewski was less than impressed.

Mierzejewski has claimed that the goal was not worth such a grand celebration, as he was unable to inspire his team in the big games.

Adrian Mierzejewski @adrianmierzej86 AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN 🔈🆙 https://t.co/ICX9Khc68r Ten moment gdy przegrales Superpuchar, odpadles w polfinale Pucharu Krola, przegrales derby z Hilal co oznacza brak mistrzostwa na 99%, ale strzeliles bramke z Al Raed i twoja druzyna wygrala 4:0 twitter.com/AlNassrFC_EN/s… Ten moment gdy przegrales Superpuchar, odpadles w polfinale Pucharu Krola, przegrales derby z Hilal co oznacza brak mistrzostwa na 99%, ale strzeliles bramke z Al Raed i twoja druzyna wygrala 4:0 twitter.com/AlNassrFC_EN/s…

Retweeting a video of the Real Madrid legend’s celebration, Mierzejewski mockingly stated:

“That moment when you lost the Supercup, you were eliminated in the semi-final of the Copa del Rey, you lost the derby to Hilal which means no championship 99% but you scored against Al Raed and your team won 4-0.”

On April 23, the Riyadh-based club were eliminated from the King’s Cup semi-finals after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Al-Wehda. Four days prior, on April 19, Al-Nassr lost 2-0 to Al-Hilal in the Riyadh derby, which landed a hammer blow on their title aspirations.

Having played 25 matches, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr find themselves three points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League standings. Al-Ittihad have a game in hand.

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo played a complete game against Al-Raed

After going three games without scoring a goal, Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo was back to his best in the 4-0 win over Al-Raed on Friday.

It took only four minutes for the former Manchester United star to find the back of the net. He timed his run perfectly to get to the end of Sultan Al Ghannam’s delivery into the area. From point-blank range, he comfortably found the bottom-right corner of Al-Raed’s goal. It marked his 12th Saudi Pro League goal in as many matches.

A well-taken goal aside, Ronaldo created a game-high two chances. He also pulled off two of three dribbles, played six passes into the final third, and won four of six aerial duels.

Poll : 0 votes