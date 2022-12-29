“No chance” – Agbonlahor makes bold claim on Emi Martinez’s future amid interest from Premier League giants

Former Premier League player Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that there is no chance Aston Villa will sell Emiliano Martinez soon. The pundit added that the Premier League side have all it takes to keep him at the club and even reject massive bids for him.

Martinez won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina earlier this month and has been linked with clubs across Europe. Tottenham are reportedly in the market for a goalkeeper to replace Hugo Lloris, the player facing the Argentine in the final.

Speaking on talkSPORT on Thursday, Agbonlahor made bold claims about his former club and believes that the current owners will reject bids to keep the team intact. He said:

"What I like about Aston Villa is that he is signed until 2027, Martinez. So, it's perfect for Villa. He might come back and get ahead of himself and be like 'I want to go to Bayern Munich'. Aston Villa will be like 'nah, if you want to play European football, then you get us there and you will play European football with Aston Villa, otherwise, you won't play European football'."

Continuing to talk about the Premier League club and their ambition, he added:

"Aston Villa won't sell any of their best players with these owners. Grealish was a one-off because of the release clause. If he didn't have a release clause, they probably would have rejected the £100 million. They have very rich owners, who don't need the money, so Martinez and any player that is doing well for Aston Villa is no chance of leaving."

Will Emiliano Martinez leave Aston Villa for another Premier League side?

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has stated that Manchester United should avoid signing Argentina and Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez after his 2022 FIFA World Cup heroics. dlvr.it/Sfr83l Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has stated that Manchester United should avoid signing Argentina and Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez after his 2022 FIFA World Cup heroics. dlvr.it/Sfr83l

Manchester United are reported to have a concrete interest in signing Emiliano Martinez as a replacement for David de Gea. Football Insider claim that the Argentina star is on the list of candidates the Red Devils are keeping an eye on.

Martinez's agent, Gustavo Doni, has hinted that his client is looking to take the next step in his career and play in the Champions League. He told Tuttomercatoweb:

"There are few clubs right now who could afford a goalkeeper like him. But Serie A, why not? Clearly, he is aiming high and targeting the Champions League."

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes