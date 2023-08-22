"No chance that's happening" - Lionel Messi's opponent left disappointed as wife turns down hilarious request involving Inter Miami superstar's shirt

Nashville midfielder Dax McCarty's plans to hang Lionel Messi's Inter Miami shirt above his bed have been hilariously knocked back by his wife.

McCarty, 36, went up against the legendary Messi, 36, at Geodis Park but came up short. The American was on the losing side as Nashville suffered a 10-9 loss on penalties after a 1-1 draw against the Herons on Sunday (August 20). He watched on as the Argentine icon weaved his magic once again, scoring a sensational opener in the final.

Footballers rarely get their hands on one of Lionel Messi's worn shorts but that was the case for the Nashville midfielder. The duo swapped shirts after the game and he had a plan in place to frame the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's jersey. He posted an image of himself holding the shirt on his Instagram account, writing:

"Love my guys, proud of this group."

He also tagged his wife and continued:

"Jen Zyski McCarty, sorry but last slide is going in a frame above the bed."

However, McCarty's wife wasn't too fond of the idea of having Messi's shirt paraded above their bed. She responded in the comments:

"No chance that's happening."

Dax McCarty's Instagram post.

Jen McCarty has spent the last few weeks watching her husband participate in the Leagues Cup with Nashville. She watched on with their son as he went head to head with one of the all-time greats in Lionel Messi.

The Inter Miami captain finished as the Leagues Cup top scorer and won the Best Player of the Tournament award. He shined with 10 goals and one assist in just seven games and netted in the penalty shootout victory over Dax McCarty's side.

Nashville coach Gary Smith says Lionel Messi is unplayable

Nashville struggled to deal with Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi enjoyed a stellar Leagues Cup campaign and already showed why David Beckham was so eager to lure him to Inter Miami. He conjured up a typically iconic performance in the final against Nashville.

The Boys in Gold's coach Gary Smith got the opportunity to watch Messi in person for the first time. He admitted that the Argentine is irrepressible, telling Apple TV+

“This is the first time that I've seen [Messi] play live. And I think what I would take away is that there are moments in the game that he's just unplayable."

Smith continued his assessment by detailing how the legendary forward comes to life at any moment:

"It's not over a prolonged period. It's not for 90 minutes. There are windows, where he just comes to life and it's almost impossible to deal with what he's wanting to do."

Lionel Messi looks set to next be in action against Cincinnati in the semifinals of the US Open Cup on Thursday (August 24). Smith may be relieved to be a spectator of the Inter Miami forward rather than in the dugout for that clash.