“No chance, it’s bullsh*t” - Neymar reacts to transfer rumor after injury-hit season with Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal star Neymar has ruled out the possibility of a transfer away from the club after rumors emerged linking him with a return to Brazil. The superstar forward suffered through an injury-hit campaign, missing more than half of the season.

Neymar moved to Al-Hilal last summer after the Saudi club paid around €90 million for his services, signing him to a two-year contract. The former Barcelona and PSG forward had enjoyed a successful stint in Europe, having left Brazil for Barcelona in 2013.

The most expensive player in the world, Neymar struggled to settle at Al-Hilal after his transfer from PSG, arriving in the oil-rich country with a muscular injury. He returned to fitness in the fifth game of the season, making a substitute appearance for his new club in their 6-1 win over Al-Riyadh. His new fans saw him only four more times before he damaged his ACL and meniscus while playing for Brazil in October.

The 32-year-old spoke to ESPN (via Fabrizio Romano) about the possibility of returning to his boyhood club Santos at the end of his first season with the Saudi club. He quashed rumors of a return to Santos, reiterating his intention to have a strong second season with Al-Hilal. He said:

“No chance. It’s a bullshit, I have one more year on my contract with Al-Hilal."

“I support Santos, I hope to go back one day but now full focus on Al-Hilal."

“I hope to have a great season after the injury."

Despite losing their star man to injury early in the season, Al-Hilal went on to win a domestic treble without losing a single game domestically. They did, however, fall short in the AFC Champions League, losing to eventual winners Al-Ain in the semifinals.

Neymar names Brazilian duo as the best players in the world

Al-Hilal star Neymar has hailed his national teammates Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo as the best players in the world after their exploits for Real Madrid. The duo played crucial roles as their side claimed an unprecedented 15th UEFA Champions League title.

The Brazilian forward posted a photo of the pair on Instagram after the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, captioning it with his congratulations. He expressed his joy at their achievement and named them the best in the world.

"Congratulations my boys, very happy for you. The two best players in the world!!" he wrote.

Both Real Madrid forwards will spearhead Brazil's attack at the Copa America in the USA later this summer. Neymar will be absent, as he is yet to recover fully from his serious knee injury.