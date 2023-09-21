“No chance” - Jamie Carragher says Arsenal will never win the league with 25-year-old in starting XI

In a recent debate over the quality of Arsenal's goalkeepers, football legends Peter Schmeichel and Jamie Carragher have found themselves on opposing ends. Carragher has made a bold assertion that has sent ripples through the football community.

Carragher's statement came during a discussion comparing Aaron Ramsdale and the on-loan Brentford star David Raya. The former Liverpool defender left no room for ambiguity when he stated via CBS Sports Golazo:

"Arsenal won't win the Premier League" with Aaron Ramsdale as their goalkeeper, firmly asserting that Raya is "100%" the superior player in his eyes.

This outspoken remark raised eyebrows, particularly because it contradicted the evolving opinion of Peter Schmeichel. The legendary goalkeeper had initially questioned the Gunners' acquisition of Ramsdale from Sheffield United but subsequently admitted that Ramsdale had "won me over."

Schmeichel couldn't resist seeking Carragher's opinion on the matter, and asked:

"Do you think Raya is a better goalkeeper than Ramsdale?"

Carragher's response was unequivocal:

"100%. Arsenal will never win the league with Ramsdale in goal. No chance."

The debate has intensified as manager Mikel Arteta decided to field David Raya for the second consecutive game, this time in their Champions League fixture against PSV. The Gunners secured a convincing 4-0 victory over PSV on Wednesday, September 20. This choice suggested that Ramsdale might be losing his status as the undisputed number-one goalkeeper at the club.

Mikel Arteta 'really happy' with Emile Smith Rowe's impact as Arsenal shine in Champions League

Mikel Arteta has expressed his delight with Emile Smith Rowe's contribution off the bench as the Gunners register a commanding 4-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium.

With the North London derby against Tottenham looming, Arteta made several second-half substitutions, including Smith Rowe, who made his first appearance of the season. Smith Rowe received a warm reception from the home crowd, and Arteta praised his impact.

Praising Smith Rowe, Arteta said via the UK Metro:

"For Emile, especially, I was really happy. He got an incredible reception, so he should be really proud."

Arsenal's return to the Champions League after a six-year absence was marked by a dazzling performance that sent a warning to Europe's elite. He also emphasized the importance of the team's performance, and further added:

''We wanted to produce the right performance to win the game. It was great to see the atmosphere and the Champions League music. Everyone was getting a bit emotional before it. We showed in both boxes today I think we were exceptional. That was the difference today I think.''