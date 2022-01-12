"No chance" - Kevin Campbell responds to claims that Arsenal could pull off audacious move for Manchester United star

Kevin Campbell offered a short but curt response when talking about the chances of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford joining Arsenal. The former Gunners striker was on the Highbury Squad podcast hosted by Sophie Nicolaou when he commented on the situation.

The topic being discussed was Rashford's poor form, which has sparked talks of him leaving Old Trafford. The Manchester United star has struggled to deliver his best for over a year now while also succumbing to injuries.

In the current campaign, Rashford has struck only thrice in all competitions, with his last goal coming back in October. Rashford was also booed off by Manchester United fans after their 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup last weekend.

All this has led to speculation that he might be on his way out of the club, with a potential move to Arsenal also rumored. The Gunners are in search of a new forward with key players nearing the end of their contracts. Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also fallen out of favor in North London.

Speaking about Rashford potentially leaving United, Nicolaou said:

“Someone was asking about Marcus Rashford. Marcus Rashford isn’t coming to Arsenal people. That’s not happening. Not happening at all.”

To which, Campbell added:

"No chance."

United View @unitedviewtv



Should Rashford be taken out of the side for the trip to Villa on Saturday?



@FlexUTD



#MUFC #MUNAVL #FACup Marcus Rashford looked bereft of confidence in Manchester United's 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup last night.Should Rashford be taken out of the side for the trip to Villa on Saturday? Marcus Rashford looked bereft of confidence in Manchester United's 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup last night. Should Rashford be taken out of the side for the trip to Villa on Saturday?@FlexUTD #MUFC #MUNAVL #FACup https://t.co/QoXIdr6Io8

Rashford's contract with United runs until June 2023, and despite his poor form, the club is keen to tie the star down to a long-term contract. The Englishman burst onto the scene nearly six years ago with a brace in the Europa League. He followed this with another double against Arsenal on his Premier League debut.

MUFC Scoop @MUFCScoop #MUFC There is a view at Manchester United that Marcus Rashford is yet to fully recover from the surgery and been unable to build sufficient match fitness to rediscover his best form. [ @MarkOgden_ There is a view at Manchester United that Marcus Rashford is yet to fully recover from the surgery and been unable to build sufficient match fitness to rediscover his best form. [@MarkOgden_] #MUFC

A series of talismanic performances over the years made Rashford a star before he earned plaudits for his humanitarian work. While he remains a hero for many, Rashford's on-field displays have gone awry, sparking concerns in the dressing room.

Rashford's form having a negative impact on Manchester United's season

With the side blowing hot and cold, goals have been hard to come by at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo often pops up in crucial moments, but he's on the verge of turning 37 and cannot be relied upon forever.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rashford's form has become an additional cause for concern for the beleaguered outfit as they required another goal-scoring talisman. United are desperate to see their star man return to his best and unless that happens, exit rumors will continue to do the rounds.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar