"No chance" – Lionel Messi will miss Inter Miami vs Orlando match, confirms Tata Martino

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino has stated that Lionel Messi will miss his side's upcoming Major League Soccer (MLS) clash at Orlando City.

Messi, 36, returned to the Herons' starting lineup for the first time since the end of the international break. He sat out his club's last two matches owing to a gruelling schedule and a minor injury picked up during Argentina's 1-0 win against Ecuador earlier this month.

However, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man lasted just 37 minutes in Inter Miami's 4-0 MLS win over Toronto FC at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday (September 20). He was subsequently replaced by Robert Taylor, who bagged a brace.

Three minutes before the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's substitution, Jordi Alba was also taken off after picking up a knock. He was subbed off for Noah Allen, who started Miami's 5-2 loss against Atlanta United.

Speaking after his team's recent victory, Martino confirmed that both the Barcelona legends will be out of contention for Inter Miami's MLS visit to Exploria Stadium on Sunday (September 4). He told reporters:

"There is no chance for them to play the Orlando match, but I do not think there is anything serious or muscle injuries. I think it is just fatigue."

With an unlikely MLS playoff spot in sight, the Herons could end up missing Messi quite a lot during their away clash against Orlando City. They could also be handed a blow if the player fails to return for their US Open Cup final against FC Cincinnati on September 27.

Ex-MLS star Alexi Lalas urges Inter Miami to be open about Lionel Messi's injury issues

Earlier, Tata Martino refused to give a clear-cut answer on the left-footed forward's availability in his team's home encounter against Toronto.

As a result, ex-USMNT international Alexi Lalas demanded more transparency on the Argentine's injury status. He elaborated (h/t GOAL):

"They have used Lionel Messi since the moment it was announced to sell and to hype absolutely everything both on and off the field. I think that, whether it's Inter Miami or MLS, if they have information and he is not going to play, they need to make it very clear. Especially before using him for all this soccer promotion. I think it's important and I think it's vital for fans, teams and media to know."

Messi, whose current contract is set to expire in December 2025, has managed to reinvigorate Martino's side since arriving on a free transfer earlier this July. He has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 991 minutes of action, spread across 12 matches so far.