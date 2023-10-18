"No chance" - Manchester United man believes there isn't a better midfielder than Jude Bellingham in world football at the moment

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has lavished praise on fellow England international Jude Bellingham, referring to him as the best midfielder in the world.

The Real Madrid star was once again instrumental for the Three Lions as they defeated Italy at Wembley in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on October 17. He won a penalty, provided an assist, and was named Player of the Match.

Bellingham has taken Europe by storm since joining one of the biggest clubs in the world Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million this summer. His stunning form for Los Blancos has also translated into his showings for England.

Maguire, who featured for Gareth Southgate's side against Italy, was asked if there is currently a better midfielder than Bellingham. The Manchester United man responded that he believes Jude Bellingham to be the best midfielder in the world for his quality and mentality.

"No, no chance. I've been speaking, I've known Jude now, for a number of years ever since he's come in and trained with the boys. You could see, his mentality, his physicality is incredible. For such a young boy to have a head on his shoulders and also to be able to deal with it, physically looks It looks enormous out there and that's a credit to him," Maguire said (via Football Daily).

Harry Maguire also praised the 20-year-old for his humility and impact on the team.

"I know for a fact he is humble. And it takes it in his stride. He is in there happy and he'll keep helping the team for sure."

Jude Bellingham has quickly become one of the most influential players in the world. The youngster has impressed for club and country and is one of the frontrunners to win the Golden Boy award this year.

Jude Bellingham has stormed onto the scene since Real Madrid switch

Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for over €100 million this summer after impressing at the German side. The youngster has surprised most people with his immediate impact on the Spanish side since joining.

Bellingham has contributed 10 goals and three assists in 10 appearances for Los Blancos in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League this season. The Englishman has helped his side reach the summit of the league standings, as well as the top of their Champions League group.

Multiple sides were interested in signing the midfielder, including Manchester City and Liverpool, but he chose Real Madrid. His impact at the Santiago Bernabeu has mirrored that of Cristiano Ronaldo, and he has earned the admiration of the club's fans.