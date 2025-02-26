“No chance” - Rio Ferdinand explains why Cristiano Ronaldo is ahead of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in Premier League comparison

Rio Ferdinand has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is one of two players in Premier League history he considers better than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian star is enjoying a fabulous season under Arne Slot, scoring 25 goals and assisting 16 in 27 league games to sit atop the scoring and assist charts.

Salah's performances this season, and during his time with the Merseyside outfit, have earned him the respect of fans and pundits, including Jamie Carragher, who has ranked him as the league's second greatest player of all time. However, Ferdinand disagrees and claims the Egyptian is third at best behind Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo, telling TNT Sport (via Mirror):

"No chance. He's not ahead of (Thierry) Henry and (Cristiano) Ronaldo. Stats-wise and consistency-wise he is in the conversation, in the top three definitely, but in terms of someone who excites me, the maverick, that’s what elevates them for me to be the best. It’s what you like watching. I want someone who will make me squeal. You wouldn’t want to play against Salah though, I’ll say that."

Mohamed Salah has been fabulous in the Premier League for Liverpool, bagging 180 goals and 84 assists from 277 games. He is in the final months of his contract with the English side, with his deal set to expire in the summer.

When former Liverpool defender recalled Cristiano Ronaldo's first seasons in the Premier League

Former Liverpool defender Jaime Carragher, in April 2024, reflected on his first impressions of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League. The Portuguese superstar has established himself as one of the greatest players, not just in the English top flight's history but in football.

Carragher revealed he was initially unsure of the future five-time Ballon d'Or star's abilities when he first signed for Manchester United as a teenager, saying (via Football 365):

“Initially when he came over, he just kept doing step-overs with the ball, It was almost like he was a luxury player. He got a bit of criticism when he came to Man United that he was more about looking the part without there being any real substance about him. But because everyone used to have so much respect for Sir Alex Ferguson and the way he used to speak about his younger players – he was adamant Ronaldo was going to be a top player. So the fact Ferguson was his manager and kept banging that drum, it made everyone believe it; if Ferguson said it, it must be true."

The former Liverpool defender added:

“When he first came in there was a feeling that he was a bit of a show pony. That was the feeling in the league. But in the back of your head you’re thinking, ‘Is he going to be something special?’ Because he had quality but also who the manager was.”

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged 103 goals and 39 assists from 292 appearances in the Premier League. The Portuguese superstar currently plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

