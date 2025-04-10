“No chance!” - Roy Keane disagrees with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher over Arsenal prediction for Brentford clash

Roy Keane has disagreed with Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville's prediction for Arsenal vs Brentford. The former Manchester United captain believes the Gunners will seal a 2-1 win, but the two Sky Sports pundits have claimed that it would end in a 1-1 draw.

Ad

On the Stick to Football podcast this week, the panel was making their prediction for the upcoming Premier League matches. While it was time to take the call on Arsenal vs Brentford, Keane said via TBR Football:

"They'll still beat them though, won't they? They've got momentum. 2-1?"

Ian Wright was quick to agree with the Manchester United legend and echoed his prediction. However, Neville and Carragher believed that the Gunners would rest players ahead of their UEFA Champions League second leg against Real Madrid and went with a 1-1 draw. Keane swiftly disagreed and shouted:

Ad

Trending

"No chance, no chance!"

Arsenal are 3-0 up in the Champions League quarterfinals after Declan Rice's brace and Mikel Merino's goal helped them beat Real Madrid. The Gunners are 11 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table with 7 matches to go.

Mikel Arteta insisted Arsenal will not give up on Premier League title

Mikel Arteta spoke to the media after the 1-1 draw at Manchester United in March and claimed that he was not giving up on the Premier League title. He said via ESPN:

Ad

"I don't want to say that. Today the frustration is that we haven't won the game. We know the urgency and we are obligated to win every single match if you want to have any chance of doing that. I don't think it is the right moment to talk about that."

He spoke about the title race in February too and insisted that they were not giving up until it was mathematically impossible. He said via the NY Times:

Ad

"Over my dead body. If not, I'll go home. Mathematically, it's possible. You are there, you have to play every game. Suddenly, three days ago, we could close the gap and you are like, you are one and a half games away. It doesn't matter. We have to continue to go."

"The difficulty is higher three days ago, yet it is higher. But I mean, if you want to win the Premier League, you're going to have to do something special. You're going to have to win this Premier League with the circumstances that we have. You're probably going to have to do something that nobody else has done in the history of the Premier League."

The Gunners finished second in the last two seasons behind Manchester City. They are on course to finish in the same position once again, but this time behind Liverpool.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More