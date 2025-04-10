“No chance!” - Roy Keane disagrees with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher over Arsenal prediction for Brentford clash

Roy Keane has disagreed with Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville's prediction for Arsenal vs Brentford. The former Manchester United captain believes the Gunners will seal a 2-1 win, but the two Sky Sports pundits have claimed that it would end in a 1-1 draw.
On the Stick to Football podcast this week, the panel was making their prediction for the upcoming Premier League matches. While it was time to take the call on Arsenal vs Brentford, Keane said via TBR Football:
"They'll still beat them though, won't they? They've got momentum. 2-1?"
Ian Wright was quick to agree with the Manchester United legend and echoed his prediction. However, Neville and Carragher believed that the Gunners would rest players ahead of their UEFA Champions League second leg against Real Madrid and went with a 1-1 draw. Keane swiftly disagreed and shouted:
"No chance, no chance!"
Arsenal are 3-0 up in the Champions League quarterfinals after Declan Rice's brace and Mikel Merino's goal helped them beat Real Madrid. The Gunners are 11 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table with 7 matches to go.
Mikel Arteta insisted Arsenal will not give up on Premier League title
Mikel Arteta spoke to the media after the 1-1 draw at Manchester United in March and claimed that he was not giving up on the Premier League title. He said via ESPN:
"I don't want to say that. Today the frustration is that we haven't won the game. We know the urgency and we are obligated to win every single match if you want to have any chance of doing that. I don't think it is the right moment to talk about that."
He spoke about the title race in February too and insisted that they were not giving up until it was mathematically impossible. He said via the NY Times:
"Over my dead body. If not, I'll go home. Mathematically, it's possible. You are there, you have to play every game. Suddenly, three days ago, we could close the gap and you are like, you are one and a half games away. It doesn't matter. We have to continue to go."
"The difficulty is higher three days ago, yet it is higher. But I mean, if you want to win the Premier League, you're going to have to do something special. You're going to have to win this Premier League with the circumstances that we have. You're probably going to have to do something that nobody else has done in the history of the Premier League."
The Gunners finished second in the last two seasons behind Manchester City. They are on course to finish in the same position once again, but this time behind Liverpool.