"No class" - Cristiano Ronaldo's ex Irina Shayk gets flamed by fans on social media for see-through dress at Cannes Film Festival

Cristiano Ronaldo's former partner Irina Shayk wore a see through dress at the Cannes Film Festival. Fans on Twitter are slamming the model for her recent attire.

Ronaldo and Shayk were in a long-term relationship before breaking up in 2015. Ronaldo has since been in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez while Shayk has been associated with names like Hollywood superstar Bradley Cooper.

Apart from her association with Ronaldo, Shayk is a celebrity in her own right. The Russian model has a massive fan following on social media platforms like Instagram.

She often stuns her with spectacular dresses and style statements. Her recent outfit, however, didn't sit well with fans as Shayk received outrage from Netizens. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"No class."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Cristiano Ronaldo's former partner Irina Shayk wore lingerie to the Cannes Film Festivals:

linda @itgirlenergy Irina Shayk in Cannes today Irina Shayk in Cannes today https://t.co/TxW3Scla0M

What's the reason behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk's breakup?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk's relationship was a major discussion point among netizens. Both of them had superstar status in their own right. The pair started dating in 2010.

There were even reports that they got engaged in 2011 after Ronaldo proposed to his former Russian partner on Valentine's Day, 2011. The marriage, though, never went through. They eventually parted ways in 2011.

The real reason behind their separation is unclear. There were reports that after Shayk failed to attend Ronaldo's mother's birthday party, the Portuguese footballer broke up with her. Shayk, though, strongly dismissed the claims.

Ronaldo, who was a Real Madrid player at that point in time, released a statement on social media regarding the matter, writing (via ESPN):

"After dating for five years, my relationship with Irina Shayk has come to an end. We believed it would be best for both of us to take this step now."

The pair had no children together. While Ronaldo Jr. was born in 2010, Shayk was not his mother and the real identity of the mother remains a secret. Shayk has a daughter with her former partner Bradley Cooper.

Poll : 0 votes