  • "No comeback today?", "Ruining my weekend" - Twitter explodes as Liverpool play out entertaining 2-2 draw with Brighton in the PL

By Sachin Bhat
Modified Oct 08, 2023 16:12 GMT
The Reds failed to win for the second game in a row
Liverpool played out a pulsating 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Falmer Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday (October 8), leaving fans were disappointed.

With 17 points from eight games, the Reds are third in the top flight but could drop down further if Arsenal beat Manchester City later in the day at the Emirates. Coming off a frustrating 2-1 league loss against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, Jurgen Klopp's side were expected to put up a big performance.

However, the Seagulls didn't make the Reds' life easy. Simon Adingra put them in front after 20 minutes, but Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah netted twice in the dying embers of the first half.

Brighton remined a threat to their mighty visitors after the break. Their persistence paid off in the 78th minute when Lewis Dunk equalised for Roberto De Zerbi's side.

Just six minutes later, Joao Pedro had an excellent chance to win it for Brighton after Adingra's cross deflected off Virgil van Dijk into his path, but the Brazilian fired well over.

Liverpool seemed down and out towards the end and settled for a share of the spoils, overseeing their second consecutive winless game in the league. Although it's still early days in the campaign, Reds fans are disppointed with the result and minced no words on Twitter.

One fan wrote that Liverpool were "ruining" his weekend "as usual", while another felt they "should be winning" the game.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Liverpool's draw with Brighton:

Liverpool will look to bounce back after the international break

With the international break coming up, manager Jurgen Klopp will have some time to ruminate his team's performances over the last month.

While Liverpool have been largely impressive, questions have been raised over their defence after their last two Premier League games. The Reds will have a good chance to reflect and fare better in two weeks time.

Everton, Nottingham Forest, Luton Town and Brentford are their next four opponents, with all of them languishing in the bottom half of the league table.

If Liverpool win all the games, they could move to the top of the table, expecially as Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, two sides currently above them, have tougher fixtures to contend with.

