"No other country in the Euros could do that" - Paul Merson makes bold England prediction for Euro 2024 after Grealish, Rashford snub

Paul Merson has boldly predicted England to win EURO 2024, but he's unimpressed about Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford being left out. Three Lions head coach Gareth Southgate announced the final squad for the tournament, with Grealish and James Maddison notably missing out.

England have beaten Bosnia 3-0 in a friendly after the Premier League season ended. They have another friendly with Iceland on Friday (June 7) before they face Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia in the group stage of the EUROs.

Paul Merson boldly predicted the Three Lions to go all the way as he also questioned the decision to drop players like Grealish from the squad. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"I think they win the tournament. I mean, and the thing with it as well, as you said, Pete ... Them 100 or 50 odd caps or whatever, a lot of caps... Other countries couldn't do that. No other country in the Euros could do that, you know.

"And all three of them ... Jack Grealish would walk in, and (Marcus) Rashford would get into every other squad in the Euros, without a doubt, and probably play for every other country."

The pundit continued, discussing his expectations for the Three Lions in the tournament:

"I look at this tournament, I look at a squad, I look at the players that are left behind, where you put more pressure on yourself. Because you've left over 100 caps behind. If they don't win this tournament, I don't see England winning a tournament. I think this is their best opportunity... For me, Gareth needs to win this... I think he needs to win this tournament."

Gareth Southgate will hope to lead the Three Lions to glory, ending a 58-year title drought.

Gareth Southgate explains decision to leave Jack Grealish out of England's EURO squad

Jack Grealish, who has had 36 caps for England, has been left out of the squad going to Germany to partake in the EUROs this summer. That came as a shock to many.

However, Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate explained the omission, saying that other players had 'stronger' seasons (via Manchester World):

“We just feel other players had stronger seasons, particularly in the last six months or so. Attacking areas, in particular, we’re blessed with a lot of options, all slightly different.

“Madders (James Maddison) and Jack (Grealish) both give us something different as well. They’ve been tough calls, calls that we as a group have gone over and over and over. We back our decisions, but recognise we could have gone a different route.”

The Three Lions came close to ending their trophy drought at Euro 2020 but lost to Italy 3-2 on penalties in the final at the Wembley after a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.