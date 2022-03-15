"No doubt about the lad’s talent" - Gary Pallister suggests off-field issues could be 'distraction' for Manchester United star

Former Manchester United defender Gary Pallister has shared his opinion on Marcus Rashford's potential exit from the club in the summer. The 24-year-old forward has been out of form this season which has resulted in less playing time.

Hence, as per The Guardian, Rashford is open to leaving the club in the summer. However, Pallister believes that the Englishman will want to stay at Old Trafford having come through the academy.

Speaking to BoyleSports (via Metro), Pallister said:

"If players don’t want to be at Manchester United, wow. I’d cut them loose. But this is words getting put in our mouths. Marcus has come up through the Manchester United academy, he’s a Manchester United lad and I’m sure he’ll want to stay and be a big part of the club going forward, because there’s no doubt about the lad’s talent."

He added:

"He’s proved it in a Man United shirt, proved it for England. He’s going through a tough time and he’s done lots of wonderful things away from football which may have been a distraction."

Rashford's efforts in England to help underprivileged kids, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic have earned high praise. He was even accredited with the MBE, a high-ranking civilian merit, by Prince William.

What next for Marcus Rashford at Manchester United?

Rashford has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists. His poor form has led to another academy graduate, Anthony Elanga, getting game time at the senior level.

Despite the rumors, though, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has stated that Rashford is happy at the club. However, the German added that he will not stop the forward if decides to leave in the summer.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Rangnick: "Suppose he [Marcus Rashford] and his agents or his family at one stage of the summer think about maybe going to another club, well then he can do that - but in the summer. Now the window is closed." #MUFC Rangnick: "Suppose he [Marcus Rashford] and his agents or his family at one stage of the summer think about maybe going to another club, well then he can do that - but in the summer. Now the window is closed." #MUFC https://t.co/sCZwuHfJr8

As per 90min, a host of clubs are monitoring Rashford's situation and would be interested in signing him in the summer. This includes Arsenal, West Ham United, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Newcastle United.

However, the Red Devils look set to lose Jesse Lingard in the summer along with Edinson Cavani. Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club is still uncertain. Hence, they might want to keep Rashford to make sure they are not left light in attack.

It will all depend on how the Englishman performs in the remaining games of the season though.

Edited by Parimal