"No doubt" - Rio Ferdinand says former Manchester United man could solve striker crisis at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has urged the Red Devils to sign Danny Welbeck to solve the striker crisis at Old Trafford. Ferdinand, who once shared a dressing room with Welbeck at Manchester United, believes he could be the perfect backup striker for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils lost Edinson Cavani this summer and are currently short of options up front with only Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial their recognized strikers.

Ferdinand has claimed that Brighton & Hove albion forward Danny Welbeck could prove to be a solid backup option for his former club.

The former England defender hailed Welbeck for his solid and determined display against Manchester United. Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE', he said:

"Danny Welbeck starts for Man United today [Sunday] in this game."

"Welbeck walked out of that tunnel and you could see, shoulders back, chest out, thinking – ‘I will terrorize these two [Martinez and Maguire]’.

"That’s how he played today, he looked like prime-time Danny Welbeck at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid 10 years ago."

Ferdinand has insisted that Welbeck's pace and movement makes him perfect for Erik ten Hag's system and could bring the most out of Bruno Fernandes. He added:

"On today’s performance, no doubt. If you want a back-up striker, you wouldn’t go far wrong with Danny Welbeck.

"Say to him, ‘you’re going to play 15/20 games over the season, fill in for Cristiano’.

"It gives us the legs, gives us the movement – the running behind defenders like he did today and it frees up the space for the likes of Bruno."

Should Manchester United consider signing their former academy graduate?

Despite being tipped for big things in his career, Danny Welbeck has not quite managed to live up to his true potential.

Injuries have played a major role in his failure to do justice to his talent but he could still prove to be a decent backup option for Manchester United.

Welbeck is extremely agile and hard-working, which makes him perfect for new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

Poet @poetscorneruk Danny Welbeck is better than Marcus Rashford Danny Welbeck is better than Marcus Rashford

At 31 years of age, he also has much-needed experience. But as reported by The Guardian, United are considering a move for Marko Arnautovic to strengthen their attacking options.

