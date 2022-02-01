“No doubts about it” – Brazil legend Ronaldo picks best striker in world football right now

Brazil and Real Madrid legend Ronaldo Nazario has given his verdict on who is the best striker in world football right now. In an exclusive conversation on Bobo TV, the Brazilian international picked French international Karim Benzema as the best striker in the contemporary football world.

The show was hosted by Ronaldo's former teammates Christian Vieri and Antonio Cassano alongside two other former footballers Nicolas Ventola and Daniele Adani. The Brazilian striker had a brilliant striking partner in Vieri during his time at Inter Milan while Cassano was his teammate at Real Madrid.

Quizzed over his verdict on the 'best striker in the world right now', he picked Benzema as his favorite. He picked Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski in second position. The Brazilian also spoke at length about the quality of young players in the current football scenario, praising Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

After picking Benzema as the best striker in the world right now, the Brazilian striker also gave his verdict on who would hold that position in future.

He said:

“Benzema, no doubts about it. Lewandowski after him. Haaland will become the No.1, but the other two are better than him at the moment. Mbappé is also really strong. I’ve read he’s signed a €50m-a-year contract with Real Madrid. Surely, we played at the wrong time.”

Endrick picks Cristiano Ronaldo as is idol, says "I have to follow in his footsteps"

Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick has picked Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol saying the Portuguese international is a "phenomenon." The 15-year-old Brazilian international is highly rated amongst the big clubs. He is believed to be closing in on a deal with Spanish club Real Madrid.

Asked who his idol is in the footballing world, Endrick revealed to Marca:

"Cristiano Ronaldo, a spectacular man, a phenomenon. I have to follow in his footsteps."

The Brazilian international has hinted that he will try to replicate the Portuguese's success at the Santiago Bernabeu. Endrick said:

"It is a club that I have great affection for and for Cristiano, whom I always followed, with the four Champions Leagues he won there. I have a great affection for Real due to Cristiano, although I have also looked for things in their history and they are a very good team.''

He added:

"It is very gratifying for me to know that they are watching me and witnessing my games, I thank God very much. I have to do more, it's still not good, I have to give more. I still have a way to go."

