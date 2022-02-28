"No excuses" - Graeme Souness points out key area Manchester United target needs to improve

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has said that he wants to see Manchester United target Declan Rice score more goals. The West Ham United midfielder has only netted once in 26 Premier League appearances this season, which, Souness thinks, is not good enough.

The England international has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford. The Red Devils reportedly wanted to snap him up last summer, but the transfers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho made Rice's acquisition complicated.

Rice has impressed this season, but Souness believes his game is still not complete. The Scot believes Rice should score more, as there are no excuses for not scoring on 'carpet'-like pitches. Discussing the 23-year-old’s gameplay on Sky Sports (via Manchester Evening News), Souness said:

“I'd want more goals from him. In the modern game, with the way the pitches are, for central midfield players coming onto things, they've got no excuses. The ball's running smoothly; it's coming to you on a carpet and he's scored one goal this year, Declan Rice.”

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive West Ham have bumped up Declan Rice's valuation to more than £120m amid interest from Manchester United.



(Source: Sun Sport) West Ham have bumped up Declan Rice's valuation to more than £120m amid interest from Manchester United.(Source: Sun Sport) 🚨 West Ham have bumped up Declan Rice's valuation to more than £120m amid interest from Manchester United.(Source: Sun Sport) https://t.co/QWGJyiTnpF

Manchester United have struggled for quality in defensive midfield this season, where Rice has thrived for the Hammers.

Many believe the Red Devils could make a move for the midfielder in the summer, but it is unlikely to be light on United’s pocket. The transfer fee could go north of £100million, but United have kept the Englishman at the top of their wishlist for the summer.

Despite struggling to get on the scoresheet in the Premier League, Rice has been pretty decent in the Europa League this season. The midfielder has appeared four times in the competition, scoring twice.

Declan Rice’s lack of goals might not affect Manchester United

Rice does not score frequently, especially in the Premier League. However, his lack of goals is unlikely to be a problem at Manchester United, as they have some capable goalscorers.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Declan Rice has made more passes into the final third (162) than any other midfielder in the PL this season.



Amongst midfielders, only Kroos (184) and Busquets (170) have made more in Europe’s top five leagues. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Declan Rice has made more passes into the final third (162) than any other midfielder in the PL this season.Amongst midfielders, only Kroos (184) and Busquets (170) have made more in Europe’s top five leagues. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎯 Declan Rice has made more passes into the final third (162) than any other midfielder in the PL this season. 🇪🇸🇩🇪👀 Amongst midfielders, only Kroos (184) and Busquets (170) have made more in Europe’s top five leagues. https://t.co/nFskAxY310

Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are excellent scorers. United also have the dynamic midfield duo of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba. However, Cavani and Pogba are out of contract this summer, and are expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

At United, Rice would have the responsibility of controlling midfield and making inch-perfect passes to the final third. If his performances this season are any indication, he could thrive in that role at United.

Edited by Bhargav