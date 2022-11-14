"No fear whatsoever" - Michael Owen lauds Manchester United attacker's 'cockiness and arrogance' after 2-1 Fulham win

Michael Owen has praised Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho for the fearlessness he has shown during his young career.

The 18-year-old winger has enjoyed a storming breakout season at the club, having netted three times and provided three assists in his ten appearances across competitions so far. Garnacho has impressed in his three Premier League showings so far and scored a late winner during Manchester United's 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday, November 13.

Garnacho has displayed blistering pace and tremendous skill so far in his fledgling career, and has also teemed with incredible confidence. Former Red Devils striker Owen is clearly impressed with the young Argentine forward, as the pundit told Premier League Productions:

"That's the beauty of being 18. If you could only bottle that for the rest of your life, no fear whatseover.

"You go on there with like a cockiness, an arrogance and from now, it's all (about) what's going on between his ears. That's the thing now, he's obviously got the talent, he's obviously got the pace, the touch, the skill, the confidence."

He added:

"Now it's not getting carried away and what's between his ears that's going to make the difference between whether he's just goung to be a one-hit-wonder, or whether he can have a nice career in the game."

Erik ten Hag seriously impressed by Manchester United wonderkid after late winning goal

Garnacho grabbed his opportunity after providing two assists during Manchester United's 4-2 League Cup win over Aston Villa earlier in the week.

After their league victory over Fulham, Ten Hag was asked about what makes Garnacho a star already, as the Dutch boss replied to Sky Sports (as per BBC Sport):

"It's a big skill (confidence/arrogance) that he has. But it's always finding the balance. He can perform under stress and he came in and performed well like he did on Thursday."

His teammate Christian Eriksen, who also scored in the encounter at Craven Cottage, also expressed his amazement at Garnacho's ability, as he proclaimed:

"We have seen in training that he is a big, big talent. He is starting to learn the movement of the game - when to dribble, when to pass but he's a big talent."

The pacy South American moved to Manchester United from Atletico Madrid's youth academy in 2020 and has also scored four goals in his five appearances for the Argentina U20 side.

