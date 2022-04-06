"No footballer in the world with greater hunger" - Piers Morgan hits back at Wayne Rooney for his comments on Cristiano Ronaldo

Renowned English broadcaster Piers Morgan has slammed Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney for his remarks on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite emerging as Manchester United’s leading goalscorer this season, the Portuguese has often faced criticism for his lack of off-the-ball contributions. His former teammate, Rooney, has become the latest voice to advocate the claim.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the Derby County boss claimed that the 37-year-old was not doing enough for United, hinting that re-signing him was a mistake. Rooney also claimed that the Red Devils needed “younger, hungrier” players to lead them to a brighter future.

Rooney’s comments on Ronaldo have not sat well with Morgan, who believes the Portugal star is the hungriest footballer in the world. Reacting to the former England international's comments, Morgan tweeted:

“Hmmm. a) Ronaldo’s scored 18 goals for Utd this season, in a poor side, aged 37. Last time Rooney scored 20 in a season for Utd, he was 27. 2) Ronaldo’s still fitter now than Rooney ever was. 3) There’s no footballer in the world with greater hunger than @Cristiano”

The former Real Madrid star has scored 12 Premier League goals in 24 appearances for Manchester United this season. Bruno Fernandes, who has scored nine in 27 games, is United’s second-leading goalscorer in the English top-flight in the current campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo wins Manchester United’s Player of the Month award for March

Hours after Rooney’s comments on him, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was awarded the Player of the Month award by Manchester United.

On their official Twitter handle, the club shared a picture of him holding the Player of the Month award for March.

Surprisingly, the Portugal captain only featured in one Premier League game in March. However, he delivered his best performance of the season in that high-profile top-flight clash against Tottenham Hotspur. The 37-year-old scored a stunning hat-trick to lead his side to a crucial 3-2 win over Spurs, boosting their top-four hopes.

Additionally, the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s football won the Premier League Goal of the Month award for his long-range stunner against Antonio Conte's team.

