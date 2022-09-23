"No frenkie, no problem", "Let him rise" - Manchester United fans react as new signing is voted club's September Player of the Month

Manchester United fans have lauded Christian Eriksen after the Danish midfielder won the club's Player of the Month award for September.

Eriksen, who joined the Red Devils on a free transfer this summer, has quickly become a fixture in their midfield. He played three times across the Premier League and the UEFA Europa League for Erik ten Hag's side and completed the match on all three occasions.

The Dane registered assists in their 3-1 league win against table-toppers Arsenal and their 2-0 victory away to Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League. Eriksen has now received recognition from Manchester United for his fantastic displays in September.

Fans of the Premier League giants were quick to praise the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder on Twitter. One of them wrote:

"No frenkie, no problem. Christian Eriksen is the soul of Manchester united this season. His footballing IQ has been instrumental for United's success so far. Well deserved Player of the month award. #MUFC #ManchesterUnited"

Another tweeted:

"For me it's a well deserved effort.... He was great in the month of September... Let him rise... Christian Eriksen 👍🏽🔥"

Here are some more reactions to Eriksen receiving United's Player of the Month award for September 2022:

Many expected Eriksen, 30, to serve as a roleplayer for United. However, he has started every single match for Ten Hag's side this season, racking up 668 minutes in eight outings.

Manchester United's Christian Eriksen impresses on national duty

Eriksen has also been involved for Denmark in the ongoing international break. He started his team's UEFA Nations League encounter against Croatia at the Stadion Maksimir on Thursday (September 22).

While the Danes fell to a 2-1 defeat, Eriksen put in an impressive display. The Manchester United midfielder scored their only goal of the contest while also completing 78% of his passes, a dribble and two long balls.

He will now look to help Denmark pick up a win in their final Nations League group-stage encounter against France. As things stand, Eriksen and Co. are second in Group A, just one point behind Croatia.

The Dane was notably not the only Manchester United player involved in the Nations League on Thursday.

Centre-back Raphael Varane played the entire 90 minutes and led France to a 2-0 win against Austria at the Stade de France. Tyrell Malacia, meanwhile, was on the Netherlands' bench for the entirety of their 2-0 win over Poland.

