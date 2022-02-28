"No games easy" - Paul Merson delivers verdict on Arsenal's top-four chances

Former England striker turned television pundit Paul Merson has suggested that Arsenal can achieve a top-four finish this season.

The 53-year-old has claimed he stated a ‘long time ago’ that the Gunners have 'every chance' of achieving Champions League qualification this season.

Merson, who won the Football League First Division twice as an Arsenal player, believes that the Gunners have the ‘best fixtures’ coming up compared to their top-four chasing rivals.

However, he has also warned that no game is easy and Mikel Arteta's side must not get complacent.

AfcVIP⁴⁹ @VipArsenal Arteta on not buying anyone this January: "It was a reality. We made a compromise that, that trough this door, only the best people/players are going to come and when you can't recruit that, better not to recruit!"[Prime]



Learning from past mistakes.

He told Football Daily:

“I think they have every chance of finishing in the top four. I said a long time ago. I did. It’s far from over. They have some nice fixtures. If they don’t get it, it’s in their hands – if you want to get into the top four, you are not playing Chelsea and Manchester City (for their remaining games)."

Manchester United, Tottenham, West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all fighting for fourth spot along with the Gunners.

"The Liverpool game is their game in hand," the 53-year-old added. “You have to beat Watford. Beat Watford and Leicester, then all of a sudden, Manchester United still have to play Manchester City. They probably have the best fixtures. No games easy, you know what it is.”

A top-four finish would be a massive achievement for Arsenal

With more games in hand compared to their rivals, Arsenal look to be in a pretty favourable position in the race for the top-four.

Manchester United currently hold fourth spot with a two-point cushion over the Gunners but Arteta's side have three games in hand.

West Ham are level on points with the north London club but they have also played three more games.

Wolves losing back-to-back against Arsenal and West Ham United potentially puts the Midlands club on the backfoot.

TheAFCnewsroom @TheAFCnewsroom 🗣 Mikel Arteta says that he wants Arsène Wenger back at the club in some capacity. 🗣 Mikel Arteta says that he wants Arsène Wenger back at the club in some capacity. https://t.co/1J5peqPnnJ

Spurs are another contender for the final Champions League spot but they have been rather inconsistent.

It will be quite an achievement if Arteta manages to lead his side into Champions League football after a long wait of five years.

The Gunners started the season in the worst possible manner, losing their first three games in a row.

Arteta deserves the plaudits for managing to turn things around and the future looks bright for the north London club after several years of misery.

