Didi Hamann has warned Liverpool against signing Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo. He believes that the Ghana star is a brilliant player, but might not be able to deliver for a top side.

Speaking to BestOffshoreSportsbooks, Hamann stated that Semenyo has done well this season for Bournemouth and is someone Liverpool fans get excited about. He believes that the Reds can track but still does not believe that the forward will fit in. He said via Metro:

"Antoine Semenyo is a talented player and has done very well this season, he’d certainly be a name to get L'pool fans excited. Having said that, it can be hard to tell if players will fit into a team like L'pool on the back of what they have done with other clubs in the Premier League. Because of that there is no guarantee that he would be a success."

Antoine Semenyo has played 22 matches in the Premier League this season for AFC Bournemouth. He has scored seven goals and assisted three times for the Cherries and got another goal under his belt in the FA Cup.

Didi Hamann believes Liverpool can challenge for the quadruple

Didi Hamann was quizzed if Liverpool can win the quadruple this season and he was confident they can do well. He believes that the challenge is hard but it depends a lot on how they can overturn the deficit in the Carabao Cup.

"They have a chance to overturn a deficit in the League Cup and are top in the Premier League and the Champions League, but we’ve seen how hard it is to win four trophies after Manchester City came up short."

"Things change very quickly in football and you need your key players fit in March and April when the business end of the season comes along. Are L'pool capable of winning the Quadruple? Yes they are. But anything can happen and they certainly shouldn’t be too disappointed if they only win one or two trophies."

Liverpool are on top of the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League this season. They are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup as well but are currently 1-0 down to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semifinal.

