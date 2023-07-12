"No more hoofball" "Gerrard's best contribution" - Fans urge Liverpool star to leave club amid rumours linking him with Saudi move

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been linked with a move away from the club to the Saudi Pro League and some fans on Twitter are seemingly happy to hear the news.

Henderson has been a long-time servant of the club. Since joining the team from Sunderland in 2011, he has so far made 492 appearances for the club, scoring 33 goals and providing 61 assists.

While Henderson is entering the twilight of his career, he was a crucial player for the Reds during the 2022-23 season. He made 43 appearances across competitions, registering three assists.

Steven Gerrard recently took charge of Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq and is reportedly interested in adding Henderson to his team.

While Henderson could be a crucial part of the Merseysiders if he stays, some fans are delighted to see him being linked with a move to the Middle East. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"No more hoofball."

Another fan wrote:

"Gerrard’s best contribution to the club if he can take this guy to Saudi."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia:

- @JoshLFC1909



Jordan Henderson is CONSIDERING leaving Liverpool to go to Saudi Arabia - #LFC (🟢) BREAKING:Jordan Henderson is CONSIDERING leaving Liverpool to go to Saudi Arabia - @_ChrisBascombe (🟢) BREAKING: Jordan Henderson is CONSIDERING leaving Liverpool to go to Saudi Arabia - @_ChrisBascombe #LFC https://t.co/Kywf57v58J

Ashvin @gotta__chill @JoshLFC1909 @_ChrisBascombe Gerrard’s best contribution to the club if he can take this guy to Saudi @JoshLFC1909 @_ChrisBascombe Gerrard’s best contribution to the club if he can take this guy to Saudi

"Would surprise me"- Danny Murphy on Jordan Henderson leaving Liverpool

The Reds have already made a few new signings to bolster their midfield. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have joined the club. However, the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner, and more have left.

Thiago has also been linked with a move away from Anfield. Hence, despite being 33, Henderson could be a key player for Jurgen Klopp's side next season. Danny Murphy shared his take on the matter, telling talkSPORT:

“(Jordan Henderson leaving) would surprise me. Unless (there is) an honest conversation with Jurgen Klopp about the number of games he is going to play or not. Jordan still looks physically brilliant."

Murphy added:

“He still looks like he has loads to give. He would still be in my Liverpool first XI, 100 percent. Absolutely 100 percent. I would be really surprised (if he joined Gerrard in Saudi Arabia)."

The Saudi Pro League has already added Premier League superstars like N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, and more to its ranks. Hence, Henderson joining Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq could very well be on the cards.

