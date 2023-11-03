“No idea why people praise this flop so much” - WWE superstar mocks Cristiano Ronaldo amid rumours of Crown Jewel appearance

WWE superstar Grayson Waller has made mockery of Al Nassr maestro Cristiano Ronaldo amid rumours of the Portuguese icon's potential Crown Jewel appearance this year. The wrestler not only mocked the former Real Madrid winger but also aimed a dig at his sport.

Recall that there were recently reports flying around claiming that Cristiano Ronaldo could make an iconic appearance in the wrestling world this year. According to GOAL, the attacker is in talks with WWE to grace the company's Crown Jewel show which will be held in Saudi Arabia this month as a 'superstar guest'.

The story said that the WWE ownership want to boost the profile of their show and believe that bringing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as a guest will go a long way. That's especially considering the player's wide-spreading influence in the Middle-East since joining Al Nassr at the start of the year.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's potential WWE appearance doesn't seem to faze some, at least, so it appears in the case of Grayson Waller. The Australian wrestler has left a weird reaction to the rumors that has left many tongues wagging.

On Thursday November 2, Grayson posted a GIF (animated photo) of the Portuguese superstar on his Twitter page with a controversial caption in which he labeled him a flop and called soccer (football) a mediocre sport.

"Soccer is a mediocre ‘sport’. No idea why people praise this flop so much," the caption read, accompanied by a yawning emoji.

Nonetheless, it's important to stress that Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to give the greenlight to the proposal to have him on Crown Jewel. As a matter of fact, it's highly unlikely that the player will be able to grace the event.

That's because he will be in action for Al Nassr on the same day of the event (November 4). Al Nassr are scheduled to take on Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League, so it remains to be seen if there will be any twists and turns.

Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers so far this season

Despite already being in the twilight of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to prove that he still has more tricks up his sleeves. The Portuguese remains the top-rated figure on Al Nassr's roster this season with his brilliant performances in front of goal.

Tthis season, he has made 15 appearances for the Saudi outfit across competitions, recording an impressive 14 goals and eight assists. That includes 11 goals and six assists in the league, three goals and one assist in the AFC Champions League, and one assist in AFC CL-Qualification.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will hope to keep his form entering into the European Championship next year as he seeks to add another title.