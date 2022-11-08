"No impact" - Rio Ferdinand says Manchester United star is running out of time after lackluster performance against Aston Villa 

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Donny van de Beek is running out of time at the club. The Dutchman was handed his first Premier League start of the season in a 3-1 loss against Aston Villa on Sunday, November 6.

Van de Beek has been criticized following a poor performance at Villa Park but Ferdinand has defended Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for handing the midfielder a start.

The former England defender has also claimed that the Dutchman has not been anywhere near his best during his time in the Premier League. Speaking on VIBE with FIVE, he said:

"The manager knows him [Van de Beek], he knows what he has under his bonnet what he’s capable of. He has not got anywhere near doing that while he’s been at Manchester United or in England for that matter.

"I watched him probably four or five times live when he was in that Ajax team. I know that was a few years ago now but in those games he was one of the three or four players who you thought there’s going to be value for this guy because of what he does."

“I feel great, I feel good and what I’m saying is I just need to keep going and, if chances come, I have to take them”. Donny van de Beek: “I’m happy to be back and have to stay fit for a longer time and try to help Man United”.“I feel great, I feel good and what I’m saying is I just need to keep going and, if chances come, I have to take them”. Donny van de Beek: “I’m happy to be back and have to stay fit for a longer time and try to help Man United”. 🔴🔙 #MUFC“I feel great, I feel good and what I’m saying is I just need to keep going and, if chances come, I have to take them”. https://t.co/9s0QfCwQSv

He added:

"You get him in and around the box and he can finish and the problem with the way he’s been deployed at United is he never gets into the box, he doesn’t get the opportunities to show off the best parts of his game."

Ferdinand has urged Van de Beek to make the most of the opportunities coming his way if he has to turn his fortunes around. He continued:

"He just hasn’t been able to find the rhythm, the momentum, the form at all in a Man United shirt and so the performance that we saw wasn’t any different to what we’ve seen so far with Manchester United. No impact.

"I think you’ve got to give players a chance. He’s [Ten Hag] got to work out who he wants to keep in his squad. He’s got to find out about these players, so if this week was the week to do it then so be it. We got beat but I don’t think the result is all down to Donny van de Beek."

Ferdinand added:

"But as we all know this is a cutthroat game. You’ve got to take your chances with both hands when they come cause you’re not going to get loads and unfortunately this week he didn’t take his chance. Now it’s up to the manager when he gets other chances."

Donny van de Beek has been a major flop at Manchester United

Expectations were quite high from Donny van de Beek when he made his move to Manchester United from Ajax.

The Red Devils paid £35 million plus £5 million in add-ons for his services, which now looks like a poor investment.

The Dutchman previously struggled to break into the starting XI under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. His fortunes have not changed even after the arrival of Erik Ten Hag, who knows the player inside out from his Ajax days.

