Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended Mason Greenwood's professionalism as he prepares to welcome the striker back into the squad for United's game against Chelsea.

Mason Greenwood was not a part of Manchester United's squad for their impressive wins away to Newcastle last weekend in the Premier League, or against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday. Greenwood was missing due to a minor injury, according to Solskjaer.

Greenwood's behavior was brought into question last month when he was sent home by the England national team, after he and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden invited two women back to the team hotel in Reykjavik, a day after the two made their senior international debuts against Iceland.

Greenwood and Foden were later axed from the England squad by manager Gareth Southgate for this month's games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark. Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, believes that Greenwood has learned his lesson.

Greenwood came under fire for his behaviour while on national duty

"I think Mason learned a harsh lesson. It's the reality that when you do well at United you'll be under the spotlight. The more bad decisions, the more likely you are to be followed," said Solskjaer.

"When you play well you just keep yourself out of the limelight in that respect. He's never been an issue in training, he trains really well. I enjoy seeing him develop. Hopefully he's shaken off his illness and he'll be ready for this weekend."

"We have got photographers outside the training ground everyday, so they can see ever day he's on time. I cannot believe all these stories about him not being professional."

Mason Greenwood has had a meteoric rise to fame at Manchester United. The 19-year-old made his debut for Manchester United under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in a 3-1 away win against Paris Saint Germain in March 2019.

Greenwood had a breakthrough season at Manchester United last year, as he became a regular starter for the club. The attacker scored 10 Premier League goals last season, and became the first teenager to score five goals in a European campaign for Manchester United.

With French striker Anthony Martial still suspended after his red card against Tottenham, and new signing Edinson Cavani still working his way back to match fitness, Manchester United will be relying on the services of Mason Greenwood as they face arch-rivals Chelsea on Saturday