“No issues, he’s ready” - Carlo Ancelotti provides injury update on Real Madrid star ahead of Copa del Rey clash against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has provided an injury update on playmaker Arda Guler ahead of their Copa del Rey clash against Real Sociedad. The two Spanish sides are set to face off in the semi-final of the competition, with the first leg taking place at the Estadio de Anoeta on February 26.

Arda Guler has played 27 games in all competitions for Los Blancos this season, but a closer look at the stats tells a deeper tale. He has started in just nine matches, with the rest of his appearances coming as a substitute. Indeed, he has not started a La Liga match in 2025, with his last start coming in December 14, 2024 against Rayo Vallecano.

The last four league games have seen Arda Guler sit on the bench throughout, with his most recent appearance in the league coming in January. This has raised questions about whether the Turkey international would start in the Copa del Rey, as he struggles to find playing time.

Carlo Ancelotti has responded to these questions about Guler, admitting that there are no injuries to be concerned about (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“Arda Güler has no injury… no issues, he’s ready. He will play."

It is worth noting that Arda Guler has enjoyed some quality performances in the Copa del Rey this season. He has scored two goals and racked up two assists in just three appearances in the competition, actively helping Real Madrid in their run for the trophy.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up about David Alaba return from injury for Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has discussed David Alaba, who returned from injury to start in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Girona. The two sides faced off yesterday (February 23) at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos sealing all three points.

It was a milestone for David Alaba, who endured a cruciate ligament tear that kept him out for most of the season. Despite also picking up an adductor injury earlier this month, he made his third league appearance of the season in the Girona game, starting in centre-back.

After the game, Ancelotti said (via Sports Illustrated):

"After a lengthy injury, he had a good game. He was comfortable, well-positioned and calm with and without the ball. Little by little he is reaching his best level and we mustn't forget that he was ready a month ago, but he had the groin injury and couldn't play.

"He only needs a few more minutes. Playing every three days could be a risk, but he can handle one game a week without any problems."

Real Madrid will hope to have Alaba fit and firing as they turn to the Copa del Rey to face Real Sociedad.

