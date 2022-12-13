Two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has revealed that he will spar with former Manchester United superstar Wayne Rooney in order to prepare for his fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

The DC United boss, who is a big fan of boxing, has some free time on his hands as the new MLS season will not start until the beginning of February. He could make full use of his downtime by helping Fury prepare for Usyk. Fury has claimed that he has already gotten in touch with Rooney, adding that the Manchester United legend is up for the challenge.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Tyson Fury is really going to use Wayne Rooney to prepare for Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury is really going to use Wayne Rooney to prepare for Oleksandr Usyk 😂 https://t.co/cswIIcQwa6

Speaking on ITV, Fury stated:

“I spoke to Wayne last night and he's well up for it. But he's a right-handed person, so he has to switch up to be a southpaw, left-handed. So we're going to bring Wayne in for preparation for Usyk.”

Fury, who has held the WBC title since beating Deontay Wilder in 2020, insisted that he was not joking about training with Rooney. He added that the former Manchester United no. 10 had agreed to work with him for four weeks soon after the year turns.

“No, [I'm being] very, very serious. He's agreed, so he's going to come to camp for about four weeks and help me. I'm a big fan of his as well.”

According to Usyk's manager Egis Klimas, the fight between Fury and his client is expected to take place between 18 February and 4 March.

Manchester United legend Robin van Persie taking guidance from Erik ten Hag as he contemplates managerial career

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie enjoyed a three-hour meal with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag at Chinese restaurant Tattu in Spinningfields on Monday, 12 December. Their agent Kees Vos was also in attendance.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Van Persie, who currently serves as the assistant coach at Feyenoord, has been spending time at United’s Carrington training complex. It is believed that he is honing his managerial skills at his old club.

𝘾𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙤𝙣𝙖 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙨 - aka Larry 🇺🇦 @Cantona_Collars 𝟭𝟬 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗴𝗼 𝗧𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆:



Robin van Persie with an injury time winner at the Etihad.



𝟭𝟬 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗴𝗼 𝗧𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆:Robin van Persie with an injury time winner at the Etihad. https://t.co/Vj2Ajb4vA6

Sources at United have stressed that the club are not contemplating adding the 2012-13 Premier League champion to Ten Hag’s coaching staff. The United coach is simply doing a friend of the club a favor and helping his career development.

Poll : 0 votes