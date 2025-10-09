“No lies, no fights, no masks” - Vincius Jr issues public apology to girlfriend after Real Madrid star says he was ‘ashamed’ with himself

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has publicly apologized to his girlfriend, Virginia Fonseca, for disappointing her. The Brazilian forward has been in impressive form for Los Blancos this season, registering five goals and four assists from 10 games in all competitions.

However, Vinicius' time with the LaLiga giants has been marred by off-field controversies. The 25-year-old's personal life has now come under scrutiny, after he was pictured with another model.

The Real Madrid forward shared a post on social media on Wednesday, as cited by Sport Bible, acknowledging that he had let Virginia down.

"We all go through moments that make us reflect and grow. Recently, I experienced a situation that made me reflect and recognise attitudes that did not represent who I want to be or the type of relationships I want to build," wrote Vinicius.

He continued:

"Virginia is an incredible woman, an admirable mother, and someone for whom I feel enormous affection and respect. Since we met, she has come to Madrid three times to see me, leaving behind her routine, her commitments, and her life just to be with me. I met an admirable mother and an incredible partner. Although we were not yet officially a couple, there was a sincere connection."

He concluded:

"I am not ashamed to admit that I was careless, that I did not respond in the best possible way and that I disappointed her. That is why I want to apologise publicly, with an open heart, because I understood that a true relationship only exists when there is respect, trust and transparency. The idea now is to start all over again. No lies, no fights, no masks. With lots of love, affection and respect."

Vinicius has registered 111 goals and 87 assists from 332 games in all competitions for Real Madrid to date.

Are Real Madrid eyeing Elche's Rodri Mendoza?

Rodri Mendoza

Real Madrid have set their sights on Elche midfielder Rodri Mendoza, according to Defensa Central. The LaLiga giants are keen to add to the Spanish backbone of the squad and the 20-year-old is exactly the kind of player they are looking for.

Xabi Alonso is apparently a fan of his countryman and has asked Los Blancos to secure his services. Mendoza is under contract until 2028, and has a €20m release clause in his deal. Real Madrid could make a move for the Spaniard in 2026, although they also have Adam Wharton and Kees Smit on their radar.

