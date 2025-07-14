"No longer the same" - Jorge Jesus old comments on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi resurface as he closes in on Al Nassr job

Brazilian tactician Jorge Jesus' old comments on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have resurfaced amid rumours that he will become Al-Nassr's next manager. The 70-year-old is reportedly set to take over as the Portuguese marksman's new head coach. He once claimed that no one could match him and the Argentine maestro.

In his two years in charge of Nassr's rivals Al-Hilal, Jesus led them to four titles, including a domestic treble in the 2023-24 season (Pro League, Saudi Cup, Saudi Super Cup). He was let go upon the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, with former Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi replacing him.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that an agreement between Jesus and Al-Nassr is imminent. Amid the negotiations, the Brazilian manager's quotes on Ronaldo and Messi's extended dominance over the footballing world have resurfaced.

In December 2022, Jesus said (via All Football):

"It is true that Ronaldo is no longer the same and Messi is no longer the same, but those close to being near the top of the world are still a long way from either of these two. Ronaldo is 37 years old. Financially, he doesn't need football for anything, because football has already given him everything. But he plays as he did in his early years: with great passion and the will to succeed."

"There are other players who could reach the top, but they will never reach it because they have other pleasures besides the pleasure of playing football. These two (Ronaldo and Messi) always put football ahead of their individual pleasures. For them, football is passion and pleasure," Jesus added.

Ronaldo recently signed a contract extension at Al-Nassr, keeping him at the club until 2027.

"He was so great" - US president Donald Trump snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as he makes GOAT pick

Chelsea registered a 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday, July 13. After the game, US President Donald Trump was asked who he thought was the greatest footballer of all time. The 79-year-old snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, naming Brazilian legend Pele as his pick in the GOAT debate.

Pele is widely considered one of the best footballers of his generation, if not of all-time. The iconic forward won a record three World Cup titles with Brazil (1958, 1962 and 1970), wowing everyone with his silky dribbling and lethal finishing.

Towards the end of his career, Pele left his boyhood club Santos and joined American side New York Cosmos. Reminiscing about his time as a spectator watching the legendary Brazilian from the stands, Trump claimed (via Sportskeeda h/t DAZN):

"Many years ago, when I was young, they brought a player called Pele to play and he played for a team called the Cosmos... I don’t want to date myself but that was a long time ago and I was a young guy so I came to watch Pele and he was fantastic. So probably I’ll go old-fashioned – that’s like saying Babe Ruth – and say Pele was so great."

Sadly, in December 2022, Pele passed away at the age of 82. He left behind a glittering legacy that continues to inspire generations of footballers to follow in his footsteps.

