Real Madrid's La Liga encounter against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, November 5, ended in a goalless draw at the Santiago Bernabeu. Football fans on Twitter reacted to the disappointing performance from Los Blancos and criticized Jude Bellingham for failing to get on the scoresheet.

The first 45 minutes showcased Real Madrid's dominance, but it failed to translate into a lead. Los Blancos tried relentlessly, peppering Stole Dimitrievski's goal with attempts but couldn't find the back of the net.

Both teams had shaky moments in the beginning, presenting scoring chances to Madrid's Federico Valverde and Vallecano's Alvaro Garcia. However, neither team could convert these golden opportunities. Madrid then shifted gears, but efforts from Fran Garcia and Jude Bellingham went just over and Dimitrievski produced a stellar save from a point-blank shot by Joselu.

Bellingham, in particular, was the standout player for Madrid in the opening half. He narrowly missed a goal and orchestrated three significant chances for his colleagues.

Yet, even with his exceptional form, the solid Vallecano defense held firm. Madrid had a momentary celebration when Vinicius Jr. netted the ball following a deft touch by Joselu. However, the euphoria was cut short as the linesman raised his flag, marking Joselu offside when the ball was flicked onto him.

Los Blancos are now second in the league, two points behind leaders Girona. As the whistle blew, Twitter was filled with reactions, with one fan stating:

"No lucky tap in from Jude Bellingham"

Another said:

"Bellingham won kopa trophy and ghosted"

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Jude Bellingham leads Europe: Real Madrid ace claims top spot in shirt sales

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has clinched the top position in Europe's shirt sales for the month of October, further solidifying his rising status in the football world.

Ever since Bellingham's record-breaking £115million transfer to the Bernabeu this summer, he's become a marvel. His on-pitch exploits for Los Blancos have been nothing short of phenomenal, boasting an impressive 13 goals and three assists in just 14 games across all tournaments.

However, Bellingham's influence isn't limited to his on-field presence. Off the field, he's creating ripples too.

Data from Fanatics (via TalkSport) has revealed that no other player in Europe outsold Bellingham in terms of shirt sales for the month of October. Following closely behind are Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Rashford, and Son Heung-min, occupying the second to fifth spots, respectively.