"No other manager gets asked as often" - Jurgen Klopp hits out on being asked about his future at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hit out when asked about his future at the club, suggesting he does not need to think about it now.

Questions regarding Klopp's future at Liverpool arose following club legend Steven Gerrard's appointment as Aston Villa manager. However, Klopp was visibly upset when asked about the same during a press conference. The 54-year-old coach responded that he was not thinking about such things in the middle of the season.

Speaking to the press ahead of Liverpool's Premier League game against Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp said:

"Wow. I thought Stevie said a lot of nice things and really smart things. I watched the press conference, and I thought it was incredibly good. Make sure let's talk about Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard and not Liverpool and Steven Gerrard."

"And now you turn this around to make this question? I don't have to think about these kind of things at the moment, thank god, because we are in the middle of this season, and it's all that we are focused on."

Jurgen Klopp said that no other manager gets asked these questions as often as he does. The Liverpool manager said that he does not want to think about his future just yet, adding:

"I really think I have spoken about it enough. No other manager gets asked as often about things that will happen in two and a half years or three years or four years."

"I didn't think about it until you asked me now, and don't want to think about it now. It's all fine how it is. It's over when it's over, but it is far away from being over, so let's focus on that."

David Maddock @MaddockMirror



#LFC Klopp on his future: "I don't have to think about these kind of things at the moment thank God. No other manager gets asked this much about what happens in 3 or 4 years. It's over when it's over, but it's far from over, so let's concentrate on that." Klopp on his future: "I don't have to think about these kind of things at the moment thank God. No other manager gets asked this much about what happens in 3 or 4 years. It's over when it's over, but it's far from over, so let's concentrate on that." #LFC

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool fans to create a massive atmosphere against Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hoping for a massive atmosphere at Anfield for the game against Arsenal. The 54-year-old manager wants every bit of support his injury-hit squad can get. Klopp said:

"We need Anfield for this game. With our injury situation as well, the boys who will play need every bit of support they can get. If we can create a massive atmosphere, it will become even more difficult for Arsenal."

Liverpool will need a win to stay with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea. The Reds are winless in two games after a draw against Brighton & Hove Albion and a defeat to West Ham United.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Liverpool are currently fourth in the Premier League standings, four points behind leaders Chelsea.

Edited by Bhargav