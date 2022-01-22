"No Mane, no Salah, no problem" - Michael Owen predicts result for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Michael Owen has predicted his former club Liverpool to secure a comfortable 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds are currently without two of their main attackers - Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. The duo are competing in the Africa Cup of Nations for Egypt and Senegal respectively.

Salah has been the club's leading goalscorer this season, having scored 23 goals in 26 appearances across competitions, while Mane has scored ten times

Jurgen Klopp's side, though, coped up well without their primary strike partnership in their 2-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final. Portuguese forward Diogo Jota netted a brace to take the Reds to the final.

Michael Owen predicts yet another Liverpool win despite the absence of Salah and Mane. Writing for BetVictor, Owen said the following:

"Palace have conceded a few late equalisers this season, and they conceded another one against Brighton last week. Palace are sitting in a mid-table position, but they could be so much higher, which must be frustrating for Vieira."

He added:

"No Mane, no Salah, no problem for Liverpool last week against Brentford. I said other players would have to step up, and they did. Oxlade-Chamberlain was excellent, and Jota was a threat throughout."

"It’s not going to be easy without those two, but they showed they have enough to still beat the teams they are favoured against. I can see Palace getting a goal; they are always dangerous at home. I think Liverpool will win though, 3-1."

Diogo Jota is currently having his best campaign for the Reds since his move from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020. The 25-year-old forward has scored 14 goals in 27 appearances across competitions. Jota is the club's second-highest goalscorer this season.

Jurgen Klopp has put faith in many players in the absence of Salah and Mane. The German tactician has used the likes of Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and youngster Kaide Gordon to good effect.

Liverpool need a win to stay within touching distance of leaders Manchester City

Liverpool are in dire need of continuing to win games in the Premier League to stay close to leaders Manchester City.

As things stand, the Reds are second in the league standings, having accumulated 45 points from 21 games. Jurgen Klopp's side are currently 11 points behind City, but have a game in hand.

It is worth mentioning that the Reds secured a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace earlier this season at Anfield. Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita were the goalscorers that day. Interestingly, all three of them are currently busy in the Africa Cup of Nations.

