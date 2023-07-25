“No matter what Ronaldo does, he will still get hate” – Fans react to people talking negatively about Cristiano Ronaldo being ‘humble’ in pre-season

Fans reacted to people talking negatively about Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram after a video depicting the Portugal icon playing football with Japanese children was shared.

Ronaldo is currently in Japan alongside his Al-Nassr teammates for their upcoming pre-season friendlies against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan.

433 shared a video of the 38-year-old training with Japanese children, providing two assists to them. The video can be viewed below:

Unfortunately, many fans proceeded to blast and troll the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the comment section. Here are some of the reactions to the video.

"bro is playing serious against kids"

"He’s try Harding the dribbling"

"Bro can't even dribble kids"

"Bro finally found his level"

"Bros about to run the whole pitch and do a SIUUUUUUU when he scores against little kids who are just trying to have fun. Bros gonna think he won the World Cup."

"Penaldo winning against kids meanwhile Messi is banging a last minute goal in his debut. LEVELS"

"The little kid finishes better than most of the players Cristiano has played with"

Some fans rose to the defense of Ronaldo, claiming he was being selfless by having fun with them.

"People will still find a way to hate on this smh"

"Having fun with kids, they still hating"

"People will still find a way to talk negatively about this video"

"No matter what Ronaldo does, he will still get hate"

"Why y’all always hating on the guy in the comment section....fatherless behavior"

Ronaldo most likely made the children's day and gave them a lifetime memory, so the hate is unwarranted.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will be hoping to get back to winning ways against PSG today after his comments on European football

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping his Al-Nassr side get back to winning ways today in their pre-season friendly clash against PSG (July 25). The Portugal superstar didn't enjoy the best of returns to pre-season as the Knights of Najd were thrashed in their last two fixtures.

Al-Nassr played Celta Vigo a week ago where they were dismantled 5-0. The Saudi outfit then took on Benfica, where they lost 4-1. Ronaldo featured in both games for 45 minutes each but was unable to make an impact.

The Real Madrid legend recently commented on the level of European football, saying (Sports Illustrated):

"I won't return to European football, the door is completely closed. I'm 38-years-old, also European football has lost a lot of quality. The only league that for me has a lot of quality and is at a higher level than all the others is the Premier League."

Al-Nassr were thrashed by two non-Premier League teams, so this isn't the best of looks for the Portugal skipper. Ronaldo will be aiming to get back to winning ways against PSG to prove his statements right.