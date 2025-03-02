"No matter what, we continue forward" - Ruben Amorim reveals Manchester United's 'long term goal' after FA Cup exit

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim presented a brave front after his side's FA Cup title defence ended with a shootout defeat at home to Fulham on Sunday (March 2).

Calvin Bassey had put the visitors in front in first-half stoppage time before United captain Bruno Fernandes restored parity in the 71st minute. In the ensuing shootout, the Cottagers ran out 4-3 victors.

Both sides squandered opportunities to claim an outright victory before penalties ensued, where Fulham custodian Bernd Leno produced two saves to eliminate the Red Devils. The defeat continues what has been a difficult season for United, especially Amorim, who took charge midseason after Eric ten Hag had faced the sack.

The former Sporting CP boss preferred to look at the future (as per BBC) as he shared his thoughts following the shootout defeat:

“Our long term goal is to win the Premier League. I don't know how long it is going to take, but that's our goal. No matter what, we continue forward”.

Victor Linedlof and Joshua Zirkzee saw their efforts kept out by Leno as the Cottagers move to within two wins of a first FA Cup final appearance in 50 years, losing to West Ham United.

"I don't know how long it will take to win the Premier League" - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have little time to reflect on the Fulham loss, as they have arch-rivals Arsenal awaiting them next in the Premier League. The two sides clash at Old Trafford next Sunday (March 9).

Before that, though, the Red Devils travel to Real Sociedad on Wednesday (March 5) for the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Sharing his thoughts on his side's long-term goal of winning the top-flight title again, Amorim said (as per the BBC):

"I know that we are losing games, but the goal is to win the Premier League again. I don't know how long it will take. We have a goal, and we continue forward no matter what. it's impossible to know, but you start understanding the players are better, and we understand the league. We'll see in the future.

"It's really important, but we have to recover the players. They were really tired, and we have three days and then here at Old Trafford against Arsenal."

The Red Devils are record 13-time winners in the Premier League era, but their last title came in 2013 under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

