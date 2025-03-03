"No Messi, No Problem" - Inter Miami fans react on social media after 4-1 win over Houston Dynamo in MLS

Inter Miami fans have taken to social media to praise their team's performance against Houston Dynamo, without Lionel Messi. The two sides clashed in the MLS on Sunday, March 3, with the Herons securing a 4-1 win away at the Shell Energy Stadium.

Ad

Messi was not named in the match-day squad to face Houston Dynamo. The 37-year-old was handed a rest ahead of the club's upcoming busy schedule. Despite not having the Argentine icon's expertise, Javier Mascherano was able to steer his side to their first league victory of the season.

Inter Miami were three goals up at he end of the first period. Midfielder Telasco Segovia opened scoring in the sixth minute off a Luis Suarez assist. Tadeo Allende extended the Herons' lead in the 37th minute before Segovia scored again just before halftime (45+2').

Ad

Trending

Suarez added his name to the scoresheet, scoring his side's fourth goal with a brilliant dribble and finish in the 79th minute. The hosts scored a consolation goal in the 85th minute through Nicolas Lodeiro.

Fans were impressed with Inter Miami's ability to churn out a big win without Messi and took to X to commend the team. One fan tweeted:

"No Messi, no problem. I love how the team dominated. Still, Houston is a bad team. Feels bad for Ustari tho, he deserves the cleansheet."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"No Messi no problem got the win," another fan reckoned.

"With or without the goat una galant nice," yet another fan commented.

One fan claimed that the result could have been worse for Houston Dynamo if the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was in action.

"It's a good thing it wasn't Messi, it would have been a scandalous rout!" the fan said.

Ad

"Inter Miami play better without Messi. They must put him on the bench for the good of the team," one fan opined.

With this win, Inter Miami climbed up to third in the standings with four points after two league matches.

Javier Mascherano on Lionel Messi's absence against Houston Dynamo

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano addressed Lionel Messi's absence in their 4-1 win over Houston Dynamo on Sunday. Speaking to the media after the clash, the manager reiterated that the Argentine was rested after a busy run of games. He said (via Miami Herald):

Ad

"We talked it over [with Messi] and there is no player in the world who knows his body better than Leo. After three games in seven days, we thought it was best for him to rest, especially with a three-hour flight [to Houston]."

"I said he would train, which he did, you saw him. I never said he would travel or play. We make those decisions internally, privately," Mascherano added.

Messi is expected to be back in action when Inter Miami take on Jamaican side Cavalier SC at home in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg on Thursday, March 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback