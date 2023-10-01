“No Messi no party”, "Where's the goat?" - Fans lose their minds as Lionel Messi is ruled out as Inter Miami face New York City

In an unpleasant situation for Inter Miami fans, Lionel Messi was conspicuously absent from the team's lineup in their MLS match against New York City. According to reports, the football legend has been rested once more, after missing out on their U.S. Open Cup final against Houston.

According to The Athletic, Messi had participated in a grueling nine matches over the span of just 37 days since making his debut with Inter Miami. The staggering workload he shouldered in August even surpassed any month-long period since his days at Barcelona.

It's critical to remember that Messi is still recuperating from an exceptionally demanding season with Paris Saint-Germain, punctuated by a mid-season World Cup victory.

The Argentine superstar has also recently been bothered by a scar tissue injury, going off against Toronto FC after only 37 minutes on Sept 21. Inter Miami made the calculated decision to rest their talismanic forward for Wednesday's Open Cup final, which they lost 2-1.

The fans were expecting to witness his prowess on the pitch, and shared their unhappiness on X (formerly Twitter) with posts like these:

Lionel Messi set to leave Inter Miami in 2025, according to reports

Argentine legend Lionel Messi is set to depart from Inter Miami come 2025, for a move to his boyhood club in his home country, as reported by El Nacional (via Forbes). The 36-year-old playmaker stunned his longstanding fans by setting aside a return to Barcelona, the club he had faithfully served for over two decades. He opted, instead, for a move Stateside.

At the time of the move, the forward had been approaching the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Instead of awaiting financial stabilization at Barcelona, the iconic No. 10 made a bold leap to MLS with Inter Miami.

The transfer agreement, according to Herons co-owner Jorge Mas, is a two-year contract, ending in 2025. Separate financial arrangements with corporations like Apple and Adidas have also been rumored, though these have not been definitively confirmed.

As the United States prepares to co-host the subsequent World Cup in 2026, Argentina will be defending their title. Yet, contrary to expectations of him continuing his football journey on American soil, Lionel Messi has reportedly decided on a return to Argentina to join Newell's Old Boys.

Notably, he only recently guided Argentina to their World Cup triumph in Qatar, and it has endeared him to the nation. A professional stint with Newell's would therefore serve as a full circle for Lionel Messi, who left the club's academy at age 13 for Barcelona.

Messi has led from the front since his move to the MLS, scoring 11 goals and putting up five assists in 12 games. He led the team to their first silverware in club history - the Leagues Cup, following a penalty shootout win over Nashville SC.