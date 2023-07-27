"No morals for a bag", "That's blatant" - Liverpool fans spot bizarre edit in Jordan Henderson's Al-Ettifaq announcement, video goes viral

Liverpool fans spotted that Jordan Henderson's captain's armband was edited to black and white in his announcement video for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq.

The Englishman recently completed a move to the Saudi Pro League club, bringing an end to his 12-year-long spell at Merseyside. Henderson has been offered a mega £700,000 per week salary by the Saudi Pro League side.

His arrival was recently announced by the SPL club. While Henderson is set to reunite with his former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq, his announcement video has caught fans' attention for a different reason.

They spotted that the former Reds' captain's armband was edited so that the rainbow colour couldn't be spotted, which was used in support of LGBTQ community.

"Making the armbands black and white so you can't see the rainbow. We see you."

"That's blatant."

How Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold reacted to Jordan Henderson's exit?

During his Liverpool career, Jordan Henderson was a leader and longstanding captain, so his exit leaves a huge void.

Trent Alexander-Arnold also reacted to the 33-year-old's departure. The full-back took to social media to pen a heartfelt message after his long-term club teammate join Al-Ettifaq. Alexander-Arnold wrote:

"Skipper, where do I start? The one constant factor in my career since my debut. My Liverpool and England journey we have been together since day 1. To have shared every dressing room with you is something ill always cherish."

Alexander-Arnold added:

"A constant inspiration to me and the perfect role model on a daily basis, following your lead meant I was always on the right path. You have done so much for me on and off the pitch, more than you will ever know, and for that, I'll never be able to repay you."

Despite being 33, Henderson remains a great player and his reunion with club legend Gerrard at Al-Eettifaq is exciting. Fans will watch closely how the player fares in the Middle East.