"No need for it" - Jurgen Klopp drops Liverpool lineup hint ahead of Arsenal FA Cup clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dropped a hint that he will name a strong starting XI against Arsenal in the FA Cup third round clash. They will face off at the Emirates on Sunday, January 7 with Klopp hinting about playing a strong side.

He has recalled the time when Liverpool had to field a very young side against local rivals Everton in the FA Cup four years ago. The Liverpool manager recalled the occasion with fondness as youngster Curtis Jones had scored a screamer to win the tie for the Reds.

However, the German manager has also admitted that he cannot afford to name a young side against team like Arsenal, who might also field a strong playing XI.

Klopp said, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

"We love it (the FA Cup) as well. All the players in our squad, the boys with us in the same dressing room, are ready for games. That's how it is. There is no doubt about it. Four years ago we played Everton when Curtis (Jones) fired that ball in the far corner. It was one of the best nights of our lives. Everton, derby, a very young team and we won this game somehow. It was great."

He added:

"Can you go to Arsenal and play a team with boys in a situation that Arsenal are in and will probably go all in? Of course not. We are Liverpool, we can't go there like that. There is no need for it. Yes, three days after that there is another game. We came out of a period where we played five games in 13 days and nobody asked us how did that feel. We just have to go through and we have to win. ‘That was not intense enough’. That is how the world is."

Klopp concluded:

"Now we have two games in three days and that sounds like the world will end. Where is the problem? That is our life and the life of the boys. We have to make sure we get through. But I cannot rest a player after six days on Sunday for the Wednesday, and definitely not on the Sunday and Wednesday for a Premier League game on the 21st."

"It’s 16 days, I cannot rest a player for that. It makes no sense. And rhythm is an important thing. For Arsenal, we will go all in and see.”

Liverpool hosted Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at Anfield on December 23 in the Premier League, wher the two teams played out a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool recalled from loan is ineligible to play against Arsenal

Liverpool left-back Owen Beck will be ineligible to feature for Liverpool against Arsenal in the FA Cup third round tie at the Emirates on Sunday, January 7. The 21-year-old joined Dundee on loan last summer but was recalled by the Reds this week because of an injury crisis at left-back.

Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimkas are both out with shoulder injuries at the moment which is why Beck has been called back. However, the youngster cannot feature against Arsenal due to a one-game suspension, carrying over from his spell in Scotland (as per Empire of the Kop via The Athletic). Beck scored twice and provided two assists in 20 appearances for Dundee during his loan spell with Dundee.