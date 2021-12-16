"No news" - Mikel Arteta responds to question on when Aubameyang will return to action for Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has refused to comment on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future, hinting he does not have any plans for the striker at the moment.

Aubameyang was stripped of the captaincy following a disciplinary breach and was left out of the squad against West Ham United on Wednesday. Arsenal, however, were not affected by Aubameyang’s absence and cruised to a 2-0 win against the Hammers. Their victory over West Ham saw them get into the Premier League top-four for the first time this season.

Tuchel, who worked with Aubameyang at 🗣 "I will [talk to him] at some point, but I don't want to disturb. He was a very important player for me."Tuchel, who worked with Aubameyang at #BVB said he will reach out to the striker but will not judge #AFC over their decision. 🗣 "I will [talk to him] at some point, but I don't want to disturb. He was a very important player for me."Tuchel, who worked with Aubameyang at #BVB said he will reach out to the striker but will not judge #AFC over their decision.

With Aubameyang dropped, the armband went to Alexandre Lacazette, and the Frenchman led by example. With Lacazette filling in for the Gabonese international, Arteta does not have much to complain about at the moment. So, when asked about Aubameyang’s situation, the former Arsenal player chose to remain coy.

Speaking on Aubameyang’s future, Arteta, as quoted by Eurosport, said:

“No news. He wasn't eligible for this game and that's it.”

In addition to Aubameyang’s whereabouts, Arteta was also asked to comment on Lacazette’s performance. The Spaniard praised the Frenchman’s selflessness and lauded him for taking responsibility in his stride.

Arteta added:

“It’s in his nature. He’s not a selfish player. He’s a player that’s happy when they make the team better. He is the next in line [to be captain] and he has taken it the way everybody played today, with such pride and commitment. I’m really proud of it.”

With his Arsenal future getting bleaker by the day, Aubameyang could look for a way out in the winter transfer window itself. As things stand, Arsenal will not mind selling their high-profile center-forward.

Barcelona interested in Arsenal outcast Aubameyang

Following Sergio Aguero’s retirement, Barcelona are reportedly looking to bolster their attack and could approach Arsenal for their outcast.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fallen out of favor at the Emirates Stadium and might consider a change of scenery sooner rather than later. Aubameyang was originally interested in playing for Real Madrid. But Los Blancos already have an in-form Karim Benzema at their disposal and aren’t considering alternatives.

Barcelona, on the other hand, would be eager to have an experienced forward at their disposal and could offer Aubameyang a lucrative package. A union in the winter could prove to be beneficial for both parties.

