“No NFL player moves the needle like Messi” – Lionel Messi has no equivalent in American football, says NFL agent

An unnamed NFL agent has said that no player in the sport has any parallels with new MLS arrival Lionel Messi.

The 36-year-old Argentinian is widely regarded as one of the best players in football history. He arrived this summer at Inter Miami after a two-season stint with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Messi has hit the ground running at Miami, scoring 11 times and bagging three assists in nine games across competitions. He scored in his first seven games as the Herons won the inaugural Leagues Cup, their first title in their short five-year history.

In line with his stature in the game, Lionel Messi has bagged a lucrative contract. Apart from the monetary aspect, it also includes revenue from the MLS' broadcast and commercial partners. That's something NFL players can only dream of, said an agent to The Athletic:

"No NFL player moves the needle like Messi."

Another agent said (via The Athletic):

"Let's take that step first. Justin Herbert didn't do it. But I'm holding out hope that Joe Burrow will. Need top guys to do that for the trickle-down effect. Until we can cross that bridge, there's no way we're getting any sort of profit-sharing."

However, it's pertinent to note that while the NFL is an established league in the US sports landscape, the MLS doesn't enjoy the same pedigree. The MLS will hope that Messi's arrival gives the league the fillip it desires to boost its popularity.

Why Lionel Messi could face punishment despite scoring on MLS debut?

Lionel Messi

Messi made his much-awaited debut in the MLS on Saturday (August 26) against the New York Red Bulls. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner came on at the hour mark and left his mark on proceedings.

With the Herons leading 1-0, through Diego Gomez's 27th-minute strike, Messi scored in the 89th minute to confirm the win. That ended Miami's 11-game unbeaten streak in the MLS.

However, contrary to MLS rules, which require players to speak to reporters after games, Lionel Messi did not. That leaves him open to facing a punishment from the league.

There hasn't been any decision on that yet, as per GOAL, but it's likely that the Argentine may not face any action.