“No, no, no” – Arsenal midfielder filmed being unhappy with Martin Odegaard and Mikel Arteta at the end of Arsenal training drill in USA

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho was recently filmed being unhappy with what Martin Odegaard and manager Mikel Arteta did at the end of a training drill.

The Gunners flew into the United States for their pre-season tour on Sunday, July 16. They are scheduled to play three games there, against MLS All-Stars, Manchester United, and Barcelona, respectively.

Arsenal were filmed training hard on Monday (July 17). The players were put under a series of drills by Mikel Arteta ahead of their clash against MLS All-Stars on July 19 in Washington D.C.

During one particular drill, Mikel Arteta and Co. could be viewed having a bit of fun while training. Each player had to form a team of two, with one piggybacking off the other after the whistle was blown. The last player left would end up doing a forfeit.

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard found himself alone. Not wanting to lose the challenge, he jumped on top of Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard smiled at this but Jorginho was not happy.

He shouted (via The Boot Room):

"No, no, no."

This video shows the atmosphere that Arteta has managed to cultivate at the club. The players appear to have strong bonds with each other and look to be having fun while working with each other.

This will be integral next season as the Gunners look to win silverware. They narrowly came up short during the 2022-23 campaign, losing the Premier League title to Manchester City.

Jorginho reveals he helped convince Kai Havertz join Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho recently revealed he aided Kai Havertz join the club. The latter surprised many by choosing the Emirates as his next destination after playing for rivals Chelsea for three seasons.

Havertz joined the Gunners in a £65 million deal last month on a five-year deal. Despite struggling for goals last season, the 24-year-old had an industrious spell for Chelsea. He scored 32 goals and provided 15 assists in 139 appearances across all competitions, helping the Blues win three trophies including the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League.

The Germany international was linked with a move abroad this summer but Jorginho contacted his former colleague upon hearing the speculations.

He spoke with The Arsenal Diary (via METRO):

"It’s very nice. When I heard there was a possibility, I called him straightaway. I said 'is this true?' He said 'yeah, it’s possible'. I was like, 'you need to come!'"

He added:

"I just wanted the best for everyone… everyone wins. He wins because it’s a good project for him and it’s going to be amazing for the club and the team a well. So it was a win-win."

Kai Havertz and Jorginho played together at Chelsea for three seasons. The latter joined the Gunners in January this year on a one-and-a-half-year contract.