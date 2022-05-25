"No one can convince me that he's been a success" - Carragher refers to 27-year-old Liverpool star as 'strangest player he's ever seen'  

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher is unconvinced by Naby Keita's signing.

The Guinean international was roped in for £54 million from RB Leipzig in 2018 and has since made 115 appearances for the club, scoring just 11 times and registering seven assists.

That's a goal-contribution of just 0.15, a decline of nearly three times of what he managed with the Bundesliga side by registering 17 goals and 15 assists from just 71 games.

In light of this, Carragher explained that his transfer hasn't made sense and he remains unconvinced of his impact. Speaking to the Blood Red Podcast (via Anfield Watch):

“He is the strangest player I’ve ever seen. I will watch him play and not be convinced, then I’ll go on Twitter and someone’s put some stats up. And you think he almost ticks the boxes for all that if you’re crunching the numbers.

“I know we do that on the TV and I know that’s how Liverpool look at players, I get all that, but no one can convince me that Keita’s been a success for Liverpool. He’s done well, he’s done ok, but he has one year to go, the club haven’t given him that new contract."

In reality, Keita has been blighted by recurring injuries since his transfer, missing 62 games in all competitions.

This has kept him from hitting his peak form and settling to life at the Merseyside, but Carragher believes Jurgen Klopp's refusal to play him regularly could also be a reason why he hasn't made a genuine impact with Liverpool yet.

He further added:

“When everyone is fit it’s a toss-up as to whether or not he’s been in the first XI. Klopp has never consistently picked him. He’s done well, but it’s not what we thought we were getting.”

Keita has one more year left on his contract with the Reds and it remains to be seen if he stays beyond 2023.

Liverpool star could get a chance to shine in the Champions League final

Liverpool are currently sweating over Thiago Alcantara's fitness ahead of the all-important Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28.

If the Spaniard is unable to make it, reports suggest Keita could start in his place, and that would be a great chance for the Guinean to prove his worth.

Against the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro, it will indeed be a real test of Keita's mettle.

Edited by Prem Deshpande