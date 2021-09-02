"No one else can score that" - Republic of Ireland coach heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two brilliant goals, including a late header to lead Portugal to a 2-1 victory over Ireland. He scored the important goals in their World Cup qualifier clash on Wednesday. Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has heaped praise on the attacker while reflecting on the game.

The tactician remarked:

"I think Ronaldo’s second goal, I don’t think anyone else can score that, I looked at it back there and it was just an incredible header."

Cristiano Ronaldo's game-winning goal against Ireland today was the latest goal he's ever scored for Portugal (90'+6).



Stephen Kenny also analyzed his team's performance during the encounter:

"I thought we were very brave in the first half in possession and passed it really well. We counterattacked really well and everything we wanted to happen happened in terms of Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly’s pace on the counter. They didn’t really have many chances, one chance really in the first half and I felt we were comfortable."

"The second half was harder for us, they had some good possession, but we missed some chances on the break. We were only a minute away from what would have been Ireland’s best qualification victory away from home, so we are absolutely gutted."

"I’m gutted for the players, they were heroic in terms of how much they left out there; they have given everything of themselves. It’s a tough one to lose, but we can’t dwell on it."

Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals were enough to earn Portugal a vital victory against Ireland yesterday. Following that result, Fernando Santos' men now sit at the top of Group A with 10 points in four games.

They will face Qatar in their next fixture on September 4 followed by Azerbaijan on September 7 to conclude the international break. Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Manchester United after joining the Premier League giants this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues firing on all cylinders

Cristiano Ronaldo set for Manchester United debut

Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking forward to making his first appearance for Manchester United following his return to Old Trafford. The winger is expected to lead the attack when the Red Devils lock horns with Newcastle on September 11.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's men currently occupy third position in the Premier League table, having won two and drawn one of their three league games so far this season.

