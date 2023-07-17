"No one else in the game that compares to Messi"- USWNT legend Alex Morgan sends message to Lionel Messi as he joins Inter Miami

USWNT legend Alex Morgan heaped praise on Lionel Messi following his move to Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami.

The Argentine ace was unveiled as an Inter Miami player on Sunday, July 16 at the DRV PNK Stadium. He joins the club as a free agent, having parted ways with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) upon the expiration of his contract.

The 36-year-old had a big offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal and also had the opportunity to return to Barcelona. But he chose to join David Beckham's co-owned Inter Miami instead.

As he was welcomed into the new team and the league, USWNT legend Alex Morgan shared a message of appreciation for Messi. In a video shared by Major League Soccer's Twitter handle, she said:

"He just makes everyone around him look so good, by his passes, by his dribbling ability, by his movement, by attracting defenders. There is no one else in the game that compares to Messi. He just is so fun to watch."

These comments showcase Messi's popularity and his earned respect all over the world.

Morgan, 34, is a bonafide legend in USWNT's history. The striker has scored 121 goals and provided 49 assists in 207 appearances for the US women's team, helping them win two FIFA Women's World Cups.

At the club level, she has registered 64 goals and 29 assists in 148 appearances for clubs like Orlando Pride and Tottenham Hotspur. She currently plies her trade for San Diego Wave.

Lionel Messi expresses his joy after joining Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time. He has scored 813 goals and provided 395 assists in his career for club and country and won almost every trophy available to him.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, is now in the twilight of his career. He will now take up a new challenge in the form of playing in the MLS for Inter Miami.

At his unveiling on Sunday, Messi shared his happiness and joining the club, saying:

"I am very happy to have chosen to come to this city with my family, to have chosen this project and I have no doubt that we are going to enjoy it very much. We are going to have a good time and great things are going to happen. Thank you very much, thank you all for this day."

He added:

"I can't wait to start training to compete. I feel the same desire I've always had to compete, to really want to win and to help it [Miami] continue to grow."

The former Barcelona man could make his Inter Miami debut on Friday (July 21) against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.